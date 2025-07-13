Milan eyes second Tour win as Merlier plots revenge

Jonathan Milan’s breakthrough victory on Stage 8 of the Tour de France has set the stage for a compelling rematch with Tim Merlier as the sprinters prepare for another high-speed showdown on Sunday’s Stage 9. The Italian rider’s powerful surge to claim his first Tour stage win has injected fresh energy into the sprint competition just as the race approaches its mountain challenges.

Saturday’s 171-kilometer stage from Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval showcased Milan’s ability to adapt under pressure. When his Lidl-Trek lead-out train faltered in the final moments, the Italian sprinter improvised brilliantly, latching onto Mathieu van der Poel’s wheel before unleashing a devastating kick that left Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves trailing in his wake.

The victory marked a historic moment for Italian cycling, representing the nation’s first Tour de France stage win since 2019. For Milan personally, it validated his decision to target the Tour’s sprint stages and demonstrated his evolution as a world-class finisher capable of winning on cycling’s biggest stage.

Stage 9 promises perfect sprint conditions

Sunday’s Stage 9 presents a markedly different challenge from Saturday’s uphill drag finish. The 174-kilometer route through the Loire valley offers a more traditional sprint profile, with minimal climbing that should keep the peloton together for a bunch sprint finale.

The relatively flat terrain plays into the hands of the pure sprinters, potentially negating some of the tactical advantages that helped Milan on Saturday. The stage’s profile suggests a straightforward day for the general classification contenders, who are expected to remain safely positioned in the peloton while conserving energy for the mountain stages ahead.

Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogačar demonstrated this conservative approach on Saturday, hanging near the back of the peloton during the finale and cruising across the line well behind the sprint battle. Similarly, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard are likely to focus on staying safe rather than contesting the stage victory.

Merlier seeks redemption after Stage 3 success

Tim Merlier enters Stage 9 with both motivation and confidence following his earlier success in the Tour’s sprint stages. The Belgian rider claimed victory on Stage 3, narrowly edging Milan in a tight finish that showcased both sprinters’ elite-level speed and tactical awareness.

With one victory apiece, Milan and Merlier have established themselves as the primary protagonists in the Tour’s sprint competition. Their contrasting styles create an intriguing dynamic, with Milan’s raw power complementing Merlier’s tactical acumen and finishing speed.

Merlier’s Soudal Quick-Step team has shown excellent form in positioning their sprinter for stage victories, and they will be eager to respond to Saturday’s defeat with a strong performance on Sunday. The Belgian’s experience in Grand Tour sprinting could prove crucial on a stage where positioning and timing will be paramount.

The broader sprint competition remains open

While Milan and Merlier have emerged as the primary contenders, Stage 9’s flat profile could attract other sprinters seeking their moment of glory. The traditional sprint finish should suit riders throughout the speed hierarchy, potentially creating opportunities for surprise results.

Wout van Aert’s recent form suggests he remains a threat despite his second-place finish on Saturday. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider’s versatility and tactical intelligence make him dangerous in any sprint situation, and his team’s strong positioning could prove decisive in a close finish.

Other sprinters in the peloton will view Stage 9 as potentially their final opportunity for stage glory before the race heads into more challenging terrain. The flat finale should provide ideal conditions for riders seeking to maximize their speed advantages and challenge the established sprint hierarchy.

Mountain challenges loom large

The significance of Stage 9 extends beyond the immediate sprint competition, as it represents one of the final opportunities for fast finishers to claim stage victories before the Tour’s mountain stages begin. The race’s upcoming challenges will shift focus toward the climbers and general classification contenders, making Sunday’s stage crucial for sprinters seeking Tour success.

Monday’s stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy will mark the beginning of the Tour’s mountain challenges, with the Bastille Day stage promising significant difficulties for riders more comfortable on flat terrain. This transition underscores the importance of Stage 9 for sprinters hoping to add to their victory tallies.

Team tactics and positioning will prove crucial

The flat profile of Stage 9 places premium importance on team tactics and positioning in the final kilometers. Lead-out trains will play a crucial role in determining the stage winner, with teams needing to perfectly time their efforts to deliver their sprinters into optimal positions.

Milan’s Stage 8 victory demonstrated his ability to succeed even when team tactics don’t unfold as planned, but having a functioning lead-out train would significantly improve his chances of repeating that success. Lidl-Trek’s ability to position their sprinter effectively could determine whether Milan can achieve back-to-back victories.

Similarly, Merlier’s success will depend heavily on Soudal Quick-Step’s tactical execution. The Belgian team’s experience in Grand Tour sprinting gives them advantages in reading race situations and positioning their leader for optimal results.

Weather and road conditions add variables

The Loire valley’s relatively exposed terrain could introduce weather-related complications that affect the sprint finale. Crosswinds or rain could create tactical complications that favor certain riders or teams, adding unpredictability to what appears to be a straightforward sprint stage.

Road surfaces and technical sections in the final kilometers will also influence the outcome, with riders needing to navigate potential hazards while maintaining positioning for the sprint. These factors often determine sprint results as much as pure speed, making tactical awareness crucial for success.

As the Tour de France continues its journey through France, Stage 9 represents a pivotal moment for the sprint competition. Milan’s momentum from Saturday’s victory creates compelling drama heading into Sunday’s showdown, while Merlier’s determination to reclaim sprint supremacy promises an explosive finale to the Loire valley stage.