What Walmart’s bottle recall reveals about eye injuries

Walmart has issued an urgent recall for 850,000 stainless steel water bottles after multiple customers suffered serious injuries, including permanent vision loss. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Ozark Trail 64-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottles, which have been available in stores since 2017.

The recall affects bottles with model number 83-662, identifiable by their silver stainless steel construction, black lids, and Ozark Trail branding. The dangerous defect causes lids to eject with unexpected force when customers attempt to open the bottles, particularly after storing certain beverages.

3 customers injured, 2 suffer permanent vision damage

The CPSC documented at least three injury cases directly linked to these defective water bottles. Two customers experienced permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye by forcefully ejected lids. The injuries occurred when users tried to open bottles containing various liquids including food, carbonated beverages, juice, or milk.

The safety commission emphasized that the lid ejection happens without warning, creating a significant hazard for unsuspecting consumers. The force of the ejection is strong enough to cause severe eye trauma, leading to irreversible damage in multiple cases.

How the dangerous defect occurs

The problematic bottles develop pressure buildup when storing certain beverages, particularly carbonated drinks or perishable liquids. When consumers attempt to unscrew the lid, the accumulated pressure causes the entire lid assembly to shoot off violently. This mechanism failure poses particular risks when the bottle is held at eye level during opening.

The defect appears to worsen over time, with older bottles showing increased likelihood of lid ejection. The stainless steel construction, while designed for durability, may contribute to pressure retention that exceeds safe limits for the lid mechanism.

Identifying the recalled bottles

Consumers can identify affected bottles by locating model number 83-662 on the original packaging, as this number does not appear on the bottle itself. The recalled bottles feature distinctive silver stainless steel bodies with black screw-on lids and prominent Ozark Trail logos on the sides.

The 64-ounce capacity bottles were sold exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Customers who purchased these bottles between 2017 and the recall announcement should check their packaging immediately to verify the model number.

Immediate action required for bottle owners

Anyone possessing these recalled bottles should stop using them immediately and return them to any Walmart or Sam’s Club location for a full refund. The company has committed to processing returns without requiring original receipts, recognizing the serious safety implications.

Walmart has removed all remaining inventory from store shelves and blocked further sales of the affected model. The retailer’s safety team worked quickly with the CPSC to identify the scope of the problem and implement the recall process.

Walmart’s response to the safety crisis

The retail giant has taken comprehensive steps to address the recall, including updating their website with detailed safety information and recall procedures. Store associates have received training to handle returns efficiently and provide customers with immediate refunds.

Walmart emphasized their commitment to product safety and customer protection in their official response. The company has also implemented additional quality control measures for future water bottle products to prevent similar incidents.

Protecting yourself from recalled products

This recall highlights the importance of registering products when possible and staying informed about safety notifications. Consumers should regularly check the CPSC website for recall announcements and sign up for email alerts about products they own.

When experiencing any unusual behavior from household products, including unexpected pressure buildup or mechanical failures, users should discontinue use immediately and contact the manufacturer or retailer for guidance.

The Walmart recall serves as a reminder that even everyday items can pose serious safety risks when defects occur. Quick action by both the company and consumers helps prevent additional injuries and protects families from dangerous products.