Falcons announce 2025 HBCU fellows with Wells Fargo

July 14, 2025 — ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Falcons are proud to announce the 2025 class of the HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo, an eight-week paid experience that connects Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students with career-building opportunities across sports and entertainment, brand engagement and financial empowerment.

Now in its third year, the program welcomes 14 outstanding fellows from Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. This year’s cohort will participate in 11 departmental rotations across AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), gaining hands-on experience in areas such as photography, stadium production, sports technology, brand communications, and more.

To mark the start of the 2025 Fellowship experience, the fellows participated in “A Brush with Kindness” volunteer activity on Thursday, July 10, in partnership with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, the City of Atlanta, and Wells Fargo. “A Brush with Kindness” is an Atlanta Habitat program that provides exterior home preservation services like painting and pressure washing for those who may be unable to handle these tasks themselves due to age, disability, or financial constraints. The event served as a reminder of how purposeful service can create tangible impact through accessibility, stability, and affordable housing for individuals and families across all walks of life. It also underscored a shared belief that communities are strengthened when different partners come together to meet urgent needs.

“The HBCU Fellowship Program represents our long-term commitment to creating access into the sports and entertainment industry, and that means investing in students who reflect the diversity and excellence of our city,” said Latonda Henderson, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, AMBSE. “Kicking off the season in service alongside the fellows and program alumni powerfully illustrates how impactful partnerships unite to support and uplift our community. Exposing the fellows to meaningful service opportunities like this embodies our core value of ‘Give Back to Others’ and highlights the importance of ensuring accessibility and inclusion.”

“Wells Fargo is honored to continue serving as the presenting sponsor for the HBCU Fellows Program, which provides valuable experiences and opportunities for these students to achieve success both during and after college,” said Tai Roberson, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy and Community Impact. “As the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo is committed to putting people and communities first, and we believe that this work begins locally, where the fellows attend college. The effort they invested in the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Youth Build offered invaluable lessons and fostered relationships that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

The Brush with Kindness event is one of several Habitat for Humanity projects completed on July 10, bringing together 75 volunteers, including Falcons HBCU Fellows and associates, Wells Fargo employees and youth from the Mayor’s Scholar and Summer Youth programs. Volunteers helped rehabilitate affordable housing units in Atlanta’s community, continuing a legacy of corporate and civic engagement. Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon, Falcons Cheerleaders, and special Falcons Legend Harry Douglas also joined in the community celebration.

“Brush with Kindness is one of many ways Atlanta Habitat for Humanity goes ‘beyond the build’ to help families thrive by offering opportunities to create and preserve affordable homes,” said Rosalyn Merrick, Atlanta Habitat President and CEO. “For the past 42 years, we’ve empowered generations of families through affordable homeownership in the city’s legacy neighborhoods, and we’re grateful for the partners who stand with us in the collective effort to revitalize homes and communities.”

“Atlanta continues to be a group project and that can be seen by the collaboration and contributions of the many volunteers and public-private partners that supported this effort. This is how we make Atlanta the best city in the nation to raise a child and a city of opportunity for all,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “Through these projects, young people are learning the value of giving while showing the community that Atlanta shows up for our city.”

This day of service complemented a robust Fellowship curriculum with the Atlanta Falcons, mentoring from executives at both the Falcons and Wells Fargo and a visit to NFL headquarters in New York. Fellows will also work collaboratively on a capstone project focused on real-time business challenges facing the sports and entertainment industry.

To learn more about the program, visit the HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo page on AtlantaFalcons.com.

