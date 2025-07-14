LGBTQ+ poet Andrea Gibson loses deadly cancer fight

Colorado has lost one of its most passionate and influential voices with the death of Andrea Gibson, the state’s current poet laureate who transformed personal pain into powerful art that resonated with audiences across the nation. The Boulder-based slam poet and LGBTQIA+ activist passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Governor Jared Polis announced Gibson’s death Monday, describing the loss as deeply felt throughout Colorado’s literary and activist communities. The poet, who used they/them pronouns, had served as the state’s poetry ambassador since September 2023, bringing their unique blend of vulnerability and strength to stages across Colorado.

A voice that transcended boundaries

Gibson’s journey to becoming one of America’s most celebrated spoken-word poets began in Calais, Maine, but truly flourished after moving to Boulder in 1999. Their distinctive style combined raw emotional honesty with sharp social commentary, creating performances that felt both intimate and universally powerful.

As a four-time Denver Grand Slam Champion, Gibson established themselves as a formidable presence in the competitive spoken-word scene. Their performances tackled complex subjects including LGBTQIA+ rights, spirituality, feminism, mental health, gun reform, and systemic oppression with a rare combination of fierce advocacy and tender humanity.

The poet’s work resonated far beyond traditional poetry circles, earning them recognition as the “rock star of spoken-word poetry.” Their ability to address difficult topics while maintaining hope and connection made their performances transformative experiences for audiences seeking both entertainment and enlightenment.

Turning tragedy into triumph

Gibson’s most profound challenge came in 2021 with an ovarian cancer diagnosis that initially seemed like a minor health issue. What began as symptoms they mistook for a stomach bug evolved into a life-altering battle that would become central to their artistic expression and public advocacy.

Rather than retreating from public life, Gibson chose to share their cancer journey openly, using their platform as poet laureate to document the experience through writing and performance. This transparency became a source of strength for countless others facing similar battles, demonstrating how vulnerability can become a powerful tool for connection and healing.

The poet’s willingness to explore their cancer experience artistically culminated in the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film, which chronicled Gibson’s journey since receiving their diagnosis, captured both the devastation and resilience that characterized their approach to life’s most challenging moments.

Recognition at the highest levels

The Sundance documentary received the festival’s Favorite Award, determined by audience vote and representing recognition from viewers across all genres. This honor reflected Gibson’s ability to connect with diverse audiences through authentic storytelling that transcended traditional boundaries between poetry, activism, and personal narrative.

Gibson’s appointment as Colorado’s poet laureate represented the culmination of decades of dedicated work in both literary and social justice spheres. The position, which involves advocating for poetry, literacy, and literature through readings at schools, libraries, festivals, and community events, seemed tailor-made for someone whose entire career centered on using words to create positive change.

The role allowed Gibson to formalize their long-standing commitment to arts education and community engagement. Their work reached beyond traditional poetry audiences to include students, educators, and community members who might not otherwise encounter spoken-word performance.

A lasting impact on Colorado’s cultural landscape

Gibson’s influence extended far beyond their official duties as poet laureate. Their presence in Colorado’s literary scene helped elevate the state’s reputation as a destination for innovative artistic expression. Boulder, in particular, became associated with Gibson’s unique brand of socially conscious poetry that combined personal revelation with political action.

The poet’s work consistently challenged audiences to examine their own assumptions and biases while providing language for experiences that often felt impossible to articulate. Their exploration of gender identity, mental health struggles, and social justice issues created space for conversations that might not have happened otherwise.

Gibson’s legacy includes not only their published works and recorded performances but also the countless individuals who found their voice through exposure to Gibson’s fearless approach to artistic expression. Their influence on emerging poets and activists will continue to shape Colorado’s cultural landscape for generations to come.

The power of authentic expression

Throughout their career, Gibson demonstrated that poetry could serve as both personal healing and social catalyst. Their willingness to share their most vulnerable moments—from struggles with identity and mental health to their cancer journey—created permission for others to embrace their own authenticity.

The poet’s final chapter, facing terminal illness with characteristic courage and openness, embodied the principles they had advocated throughout their career. By documenting their cancer experience and sharing it through multiple media, Gibson transformed personal tragedy into communal strength.

Gibson’s death represents not just the loss of a talented artist but the conclusion of a life dedicated to using words as tools for justice, healing, and connection. Their example continues to inspire others to find their voice and use it courageously in service of both personal truth and collective progress.