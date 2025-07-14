Texas judge’s medical debt decision creates new worry

A federal judge in Texas has overturned a Biden administration rule that would have removed medical debt from credit reports, dealing a significant blow to nearly 15 million Americans who stood to benefit from improved credit scores and expanded access to loans.

U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lacked the authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to eliminate medical debt from credit calculations, effectively reversing a policy that had been implemented just months before President Joe Biden left office.

The decision eliminates protections that would have removed approximately $50 million in medical debt from credit reports nationwide, potentially affecting Americans’ ability to secure mortgages, car loans, and other forms of credit that depend on credit score calculations.

The scope of the reversed rule

The Biden administration’s original rule represented one of the most significant changes to credit reporting practices in recent years, targeting a form of debt that consumer advocates argue unfairly penalizes Americans for medical emergencies and healthcare costs beyond their control.

The policy did not discharge or eliminate the underlying medical debt itself, but rather changed how credit reporting agencies could factor medical debt into credit score calculations. This distinction meant that people would still owe the money to healthcare providers or collection agencies, but the debt would not appear on credit reports or impact their ability to obtain loans.

Under the reversed rule, credit reporting agencies would have been prohibited from including medical debt in their scoring algorithms, potentially boosting affected individuals’ credit scores by an average of 20 points. The CFPB had calculated that this improvement would translate into approximately 22,000 additional approved mortgages annually.

The policy particularly benefited lower-income Americans and those with chronic health conditions who accumulate medical debt through no fault of their own. Many of these individuals faced long-term credit damage from medical bills that they either couldn’t afford to pay or disputed with insurance companies.

Legal reasoning behind the reversal

Judge Jordan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term, focused his ruling on the scope of authority granted to the CFPB under existing federal law. The decision argues that the Fair Credit Reporting Act does not provide the bureau with sufficient power to mandate the removal of specific types of debt from credit reports.

The ruling suggests that while the CFPB can regulate credit reporting practices in general, it cannot selectively exclude entire categories of debt without explicit congressional authorization. This interpretation limits the agency’s ability to make sweeping changes to credit reporting standards through regulatory action alone.

The legal challenge likely originated from industry groups or other parties who argued that the CFPB had exceeded its statutory authority when implementing the medical debt rule. Credit reporting agencies and some lenders had expressed concerns about the potential impact of removing medical debt from their risk assessment calculations.

The judge’s decision does leave some room for CFPB action, noting that the bureau can “encourage” creditors to use other categories of information when making lending decisions. However, this approach would rely on voluntary compliance rather than mandatory regulatory requirements.

Impact on affected Americans

The reversal affects approximately 15 million Americans who had medical debt on their credit reports, many of whom had already begun to see improvements in their credit scores following the rule’s implementation in January. These individuals now face the prospect of having their medical debt reappear on credit reports, potentially lowering their scores and limiting their access to credit.

The timing of the reversal creates particular challenges for people who may have applied for loans or credit cards based on their improved credit scores under the Biden rule. Some of these applications may now be reconsidered or denied if medical debt returns to credit calculations.

Families dealing with ongoing medical issues or chronic conditions face renewed concerns about how their healthcare costs might affect their financial futures. The reversed rule had provided some protection against the long-term credit consequences of medical emergencies and treatments.

The $50 million in medical debt that would have been removed from credit reports represents a significant financial burden that will continue to impact Americans’ ability to access affordable credit, secure housing, and achieve financial stability.

Broader implications for consumer protection

The ruling reflects broader tensions between federal agencies’ regulatory authority and the limits imposed by existing legislation. The decision may influence how other consumer protection agencies approach similar rules that affect millions of Americans.

The reversal also highlights the ongoing political and legal battles over financial regulation, particularly regarding policies that benefit consumers at the potential expense of industry interests. The Trump-appointed judge’s decision aligns with broader conservative critiques of expansive federal agency authority.

Consumer advocacy groups will likely pressure Congress to pass explicit legislation authorizing the removal of medical debt from credit reports, though such action would require bipartisan support in a divided political environment.

The decision may prompt renewed attention to the broader issue of medical debt in America, where unexpected healthcare costs continue to create financial hardship for millions of families regardless of their insurance coverage or income level.

Future policy efforts to address medical debt’s impact on credit reports will likely require either new legislation or alternative regulatory approaches that fall within the CFPB’s established authority under existing law.