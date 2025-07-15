Emmy nominations that prove voters lost their minds

The 2025 Emmy nominations arrived this morning, and as expected, they delivered a mix of celebration and controversy that has television fans buzzing across social media. While some predictions proved accurate, several decisions left viewers questioning the voting process and wondering if Emmy voters are watching the same shows as everyone else.

This year’s nominations showcase both the evolving landscape of television and the persistent challenges facing awards recognition. From beloved series receiving unexpected recognition to glaring omissions that sparked immediate backlash, the Emmy nominations once again prove that predicting these honors remains nearly impossible.

1. Severance dominates with record-breaking recognition

Apple TV+’s mind-bending workplace thriller Severance emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing an impressive 27 nominations across multiple categories. This achievement places the series among the most nominated shows in Emmy history, matching the total earned by Succession’s fourth season and falling just short of the all-time record of 32 nominations held by Game of Thrones’ final season.

The recognition spans major categories including Outstanding Drama Series, with nominations for writing, directing, and acting performances. The series’ complex storytelling and exceptional performances clearly resonated with Emmy voters, establishing it as the series to beat heading into the September ceremony.

2. Andor receives major snub despite critical acclaim

Perhaps the most disappointing oversight involves the Star Wars series Andor, which earned 14 nominations but failed to recognize its leading performances. While the series received nominations in prestigious categories including Outstanding Drama Series, Directing, and Writing, both Diego Luna and Genevieve O’Reilly were excluded from their respective acting categories.

This omission feels particularly egregious given the widespread critical acclaim for both performances. Luna’s portrayal of Cassian Andor brought depth and nuance to the character, while O’Reilly‘s work as Mon Mothma provided emotional gravitas to the political storyline. The snub suggests Emmy voters appreciated the series’ technical achievements but overlooked the performances that made those elements meaningful.

3. Comedy category confusion continues to perplex viewers

The ongoing debate about genre classification reached new heights with this year’s nominations. The Bear, widely considered a drama by critics and audiences, continues competing in comedy categories, while The White Lotus, which contains significant comedic elements, competes as a drama.

This classification confusion extends beyond individual shows to affect overall category strength. What We Do in the Shadows received a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in its final season, yet none of the show’s talented ensemble earned individual recognition. Similarly, The Rehearsal garnered nominations for Directing and Writing but was overlooked for Series and Acting categories, raising questions about the voting process’s internal logic.

4. Celebrity cameos dominate guest acting categories

Seth Rogen’s The Studio, which earned 23 nominations, highlighted an interesting trend in guest acting recognition. The comedy series featured numerous celebrities playing fictional versions of themselves, with five of these performances earning nominations: Martin Scorsese, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, and Anthony Mackie.

While these performances certainly entertained viewers, their recognition raises questions about the guest acting categories’ purpose. The nominations suggest Emmy voters favor familiar faces over unknown actors delivering exceptional work, potentially creating an unfair advantage for established celebrities making brief appearances.

5. Taylor Sheridan’s empire receives cold shoulder

Despite dominating streaming viewership, Taylor Sheridan’s television universe received minimal Emmy recognition. Landman, reportedly the most-watched original series on Paramount+, earned zero nominations. Additionally, Sheridan received no writing or directing nominations for his other series, including Yellowstone’s final season, 1923, Lioness, and Tulsa King.

This oversight extends to the acting categories, where none of Sheridan’s ensemble casts received recognition. Paramount+ walked away with only eight total nominations, primarily in technical categories like production design and stunts, suggesting Emmy voters may harbor bias against certain types of programming or networks.

Historic opportunity awaits

Among the nominations, one stands out for its potential historical significance. Tramell Tillman’s nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Severance presents an opportunity to address a long-standing Emmy oversight. If Tillman wins, he would become the first Black actor to claim this particular honor, marking a significant milestone in awards recognition.

The nomination carries additional weight given the competition he faces, including several White Lotus actors and other established performers. Tillman’s nuanced performance as Seth Milchick in Severance certainly merits recognition, and his potential victory would represent overdue progress in Emmy diversity.

As the September ceremony approaches, these nominations reflect both television’s creative evolution and the awards process’s ongoing challenges. Whether voters will correct some of these oversights remains to be seen, but the conversation surrounding these decisions ensures the Emmy debate will continue well beyond the ceremony itself.