Megan Thee Stallion kept her word that she was moving off of rappers as she was seen in public parading her new man, an NBA superstar.

Klay Thompson and Megan are official

The Houston Hottie was spotted by the paparazzi with four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson packing on the PDA in public while eating at a famous New York restaurant on Monday, July 14.

The newest sports power couple was seen holding hands while leaving the Carbone restaurant, a celebrity favorite. Megan, 30, wore a multicolored and customary form-fitting dress while Thompson, 35, sported a white polo and some navy track pants for their public debut as a couple. Both were cheesing hard as the cameras flashed in rapid succession.

Some fans were on hand, with one shouting, “They say shooters shoot,” the unidentified man said, referencing the colloquial term for asking a woman out on a date.

“You’re a great player,” the man continued. “I hope you win another title,” to which Thompson responded, “Thanks, man,” and quickly disappeared into a black SUV with Megan.

Thompson’s soft launch of their romance

This comes days after Thompson executed a soft launch of the relationship with Megan when he posted a photo carousel of his vacation in the Bahamas. In one of the photos, Thompson shows his 17 million followers a pic of him kissing a woman without showing her face. But fans instantly recognized the thick bushel of curly hair and ample derriere as Megan the Stallion.

Later, Thompson posted a set of photos that included his hand intertwined with a female’s hand with meticulously manicured nails that internet sleuths discerned were very similar to Megan’s nails that she had recently posted for her 34 million followers.

Megan The Stallion posted risqué video

The next day, Megan posted a provocative TikTok video of her in a thong bikini sitting in the lap of a man who appeared to be Thompson but is obscured by Megan. She took delight in opening up a present before her fans, prompting a soft backlash from some fans.