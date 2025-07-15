Nicki Minaj and SZA are embroiled in a brand-new beef that has social media users flummoxed over its origin.

The leader of the Barbz took to her X account to unleash yet another rant — the latest in a long line of recent tirades — this time against Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

Nicki Minaj began her X rant by going after the TDE president

Minaj began her afternoon on her 28-million strong X account by flaming Henderson for alleged past indignities that were perpetrated against her.

Nicki Minaj’s latest burst flummoxed fans

Some fans were genuinely perplexed by the scorching message, with one fan asking, “Nicki I’m genuinely confused. Why are you coming for Punch???” while a second user wanted to know “why u posting about random people NOBODY knows?”

SZA, who is signed to TDE, soon typed up a cryptic post that Minaj interpreted as shade:

“Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose,” SZA wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Nicki goes after SZA

And that’s when Minaj went nuclear on SZA, sensing that the tweet was indirectly aimed at her and talked about her singing voice.

“Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog,” Minaj wrote.

SZA quickly retorted with, “I don’t give a f–k bout none of that weird s–t you popping.”

Minaj then ratcheted up the degrees of insults against SZA:

“B—h looking & sounding like she got stung by a fucking bee. 😩 dot dot dot Draws on my fake freckles,” Minaj wrote.

The situation escalated further when a fan suggested SZA had been subtweeting Minaj. SZA quickly defended herself, claiming her message had no target:

“I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde . N****S @’d ME . The F–K YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??”

Minaj was unrelenting. “Btch damn near broke that man back & leg. B—h fat chubby & Skinny @ the same damn time.B—h where are those 30 million streams that disappeared on Spotify like your feaux freckles. #JusticeForDemoree #DrNow.”

Nicki continued, adding, “Botting tweets when you arguing is just as weird as sza.”

SZA tried to end the beef by typing on her X account, “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!”

But Minaj wasn’t trying to hear it, saying in a follow up tweet, “Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree

“I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking shit or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. H–.”