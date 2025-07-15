Shaquille O’Neal rips into Robert Griffin III for repeatedly saying that WNBA star Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark.

The NBA Hall of Famer is the latest major sports name to lambaste RGIII for unearthing old narratives that the Bayou Barbie despises and is jealous of Clark. This is the third time that the former NFL quarterback has used his podcast to articulate this thought, which has incited impassioned debates on social media.

Robert Griffin III brought up Angel Reese’s name last week

Last week, RGIII’s post shared a racist photo edit of Reese’s NBA 2K26 cover, and in condemning it, he said:

“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats… That will never be okay with me.”

RGIII continued, saying, “I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other. People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.”

Shaq defends Angel Reese

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who also became a star at LSU in the early 90s, has mentored Reese since she won the national championship and appeared on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. He cooked RGIII on a July 15 episode of the “Off the Record” podcast.

Shaq said he will put hands on RGIII if he mentions her again

Shaq said on the “Off the Record” podcast that he will swing on RGIII if he doesn’t keep her name out of his mouth.

The towering Hall of Famer took off his dark shades, looked directly into the camera, and went off on RGIII.

“RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f****** face,” Shaq said. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F—ing stop it. That’s the last time.”

Later in the interview, Shaq scorched RGIII further. “Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f—ing what? I hate you now [RGIII], for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me… [Angel] is not soft, by any means. She’s from the streets. But I’m like, ‘You’re beautiful, don’t indulge with these fools.’ Because he’s a fool.”

Fans praise Shaq for slamming RGIII

“Someone finally standing up for Reese and putting RG3 in his place. I love it! Thank you Shaq!” said one fan, while another added, “Finally someone had to say something! Shaq is a real one for standing up for Angel from that fool.”

A third person lauded Shaq for defending Reese: “Big shout out to Shaq for taking up for Angel. If we don’t stand up for our black woman no one will. We’re stronger together than divided!”

A fourth commenter said, “Great interview. Im always fighting for and supporting angel reese. Primarily because my daughter wants to be here and 2 and she’s a great player.”

A fifth person summarized Shaq’s disposition succinctly, “Shaq is UPSET, LMAO RG3 is a clown.”