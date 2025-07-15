Tamar Braxton partners with Gilead for HIV awareness

Grammy-nominated singer, television personality, and health advocate Tamar Braxton has announced a powerful new partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc., aimed at raising awareness about HIV prevention, specifically the use of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) among Black women. The collaboration officially launched at Essence Festival 2025, where Braxton joined the Safe & Sexy panel on the Global Black Economic Forum stage.

Known for her unapologetic truth-telling and authenticity, Braxton is now channeling her voice and visibility toward a cause that often goes underrepresented: Black women’s sexual health and safety. “I’m partnering with Gilead Sciences to help more Black women see PrEP as an option for protecting their health, their peace, and their pleasure,” Braxton said. “I’m all about dating with confidence, and Black women have stopped talking about HIV, and it needs to be part of our conversation again.”

Her words strike a chord at a time when the need for targeted education and resources around HIV prevention is more pressing than ever. While Black women account for just 13 percent of the U.S. female population, they represent more than 50 percent of new HIV diagnoses among women. This staggering disparity points to the systemic barriers—including access to care, stigma, and lack of culturally competent messaging — that continue to leave Black women underserved and unprotected.

Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical leader in HIV treatment and prevention, has been at the forefront of efforts to expand access to PrEP, a daily pill that is over 99-percent effective at preventing HIV transmission through sex when taken consistently. With Braxton’s star power and influence, the goal is to bring PrEP into everyday conversations among Black women, removing shame and replacing it with empowerment, information, and agency.

Braxton’s involvement with the initiative is deeply personal and rooted in her broader advocacy for health awareness in the Black community. Over the years, she has used her platform on shows like Braxton Family Values and The Real to speak candidly about mental health, breast cancer awareness, and now, sexual health. Her ability to blend transparency with relatability makes her a trusted voice for millions of Black women who often see themselves in her journey.

At the Safe & Sexy panel during Essence Fest, a space dedicated to reclaiming pleasure, agency, and wellness Braxton and other panelists engaged in real talk about breaking taboos around sex, HIV, and health. The conversation underscored the importance of Black women seeing themselves reflected in public health campaigns and having access to tools that allow them to prioritize themselves unapologetically.

This collaboration is not just about promoting a medication; it’s about rewriting the narrative. For far too long, discussions around HIV have either excluded or stereotyped Black women. By placing someone as visible and vocal as Braxton at the forefront of this campaign, Gilead and Braxton are challenging stigmas, debunking myths, and creating a new blueprint for health empowerment.

As Tamar Braxton puts it, “It’s about protecting our peace and our pleasure. We deserve to have both.” With her new role as an advocate for PrEP awareness, she continues to embody what it means to use one’s platform for purpose, reaching hearts, changing minds, and potentially saving lives.

As the campaign rolls out through 2025, audiences can expect to see more from Braxton across digital platforms, events, and community engagements designed to educate and empower Black women with life-saving information and resources. In this era of health consciousness and accountability, Tamar Braxton is making sure Black women are not left behind but rather, are centered in the conversation.