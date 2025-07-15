What 10,000 Massive HHS layoffs mean for your health

Massive changes are officially underway at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as the agency began executing thousands of layoffs on Monday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light to a sweeping reorganization plan led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The cuts are part of a long-anticipated initiative first announced in March, with the goal of reshaping how HHS and its subdivisions operate. Termination notices were sent via email late Monday, July 14, confirming the end of employment for thousands of staffers.

Up to 10,000 positions eliminated across major agencies

A spokesperson for HHS confirmed the layoffs, which will impact up to 10,000 employees. These individuals were previously notified about their pending dismissal in April but had remained in place until legal battles were resolved.

While the total number includes staffers across various branches of HHS, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly facing the most substantial reduction, with 3,500 positions eliminated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to lose 2,400 jobs, and another 1,200 roles will be cut from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Not all affected employees will be let go. Some have already been rehired under restructured roles, while others remain temporarily protected by a court injunction issued earlier this month in Rhode Island.

Kennedy’s reorganization plan faces continued legal resistance

The reorganization, spearheaded by Secretary Kennedy under the Trump administration’s broader government efficiency agenda, has faced significant legal resistance. The plan was challenged in multiple lawsuits shortly after its announcement, with critics arguing that the executive branch lacks the authority to impose such sweeping changes without Congressional approval.

In May, a California court ruled in favor of a coalition of unions, local governments, and advocacy groups who sued to block the move. The judge at the time stated that “agencies may not conduct large-scale reorganizations and reductions in force in blatant disregard of Congress’s mandates.”

That decision, however, was overturned by the Supreme Court last week. In a 6-3 ruling, the court sided with the administration, stating that the government is likely to prove the restructuring is lawful. That ruling opened the door for HHS to proceed with layoffs, which were implemented immediately afterward.

The termination emails cited the Supreme Court’s decision directly, stating that the agency “is now permitted to move forward with a portion” of its reduction-in-force strategy.

Rhode Island court temporarily protects some employees

Though the Supreme Court ruling marked a major win for the administration, other lawsuits are still active. A case filed in Rhode Island by 19 states and the District of Columbia has so far allowed a portion of HHS workers to remain in their roles.

Those states argued the reorganization is both “unconstitutional and illegal,” echoing concerns raised in the California case. Rhode Island judge Melissa DuBose ruled earlier this month that the federal executive branch cannot unilaterally alter or restructure agencies created by Congress.

While the ruling does not stop the entire initiative, it puts a temporary hold on layoffs affecting some employees, with further court decisions expected in the coming months.

An uncertain future for the federal health workforce

Whether the remainder of the restructuring will continue unimpeded remains unclear. For now, the initial wave of terminations has begun, marking one of the largest reductions of a federal agency workforce in recent history.

The FDA, CDC, and NIH—three of the most critical agencies under the HHS umbrella—are expected to face major operational changes in the coming months. Secretary Kennedy has been publicly critical of these institutions in the past, describing the FDA as a “sock puppet” for the pharmaceutical industry. His restructuring aims to address what he has called deep-rooted inefficiencies and overreach.

Despite the excitement from some administrative supporters, others see the move as a dangerous precedent. Legal and political challenges are likely to continue as the agency’s reorganization unfolds.

Whether you’re a concerned public health advocate or a federal employee watching from the sidelines, the impact of these changes will be felt far beyond Washington.