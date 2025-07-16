Ameer Brooks brings New Jersey house energy to Chosen Few

Ameer Brooks, a rising DJ from New Jersey’s vibrant house music scene, recently fulfilled a career dream by performing at Chicago’s iconic Chosen Few Picnic. The self-described “bedroom DJ” has been studying the craft for years, watching Chosen Few DJs on YouTube and honing his skills in basements and private parties. His invitation to perform at the legendary festival represents not just personal achievement, but the recognition of house music’s growing influence beyond Chicago’s borders.

New Jersey has emerged as a significant hub for house music culture, with DJs like Ameer Brooks carrying the torch for a new generation while respecting the genre’s foundational roots. His journey from bedroom practice sessions to performing for thousands at one of house music’s most prestigious events illustrates the genre’s continued evolution and cross-regional appeal.

You just finished your set and people are walking by telling you how much you killed it. How does that feel?

It feels amazing. I just feel blessed to be here. Happy to be a part of this amazing event. I’ve been dreaming about it for years. To actually do it and be ready to show the world—well.

What does it mean to be invited to play the iconic Chosen Few Picnic?

It’s a dream come true. That’s how I learned about the music and the classics mostly. And what to play and how to play. I used to watch the Chosen Few on YouTube all day long.

How do you approach preparing for a set like this for this crowd?

Just playing and playing and playing in the basement. At the end of the day I’m a bedroom DJ first and foremost. That’s the first thing. That’s exactly how I stay grounded.

What is it about house music that draws you in?

It definitely speaks to my soul more than other music. I played private parties. I played basketball games, football games. I played hip-hop. I just never enjoyed that. House music I could enjoy. I enjoyed it thoroughly.

How do you see your role in helping push house music forward while honoring its roots?

I’m just glad to be a vessel for the music. Hopefully bring up a bunch of my peers that are DJing as well. Just DJ, D-Boy, J-Star, Jordan Poe, Lou A. and George. All the younger ones that come up with me. I’m able to get on the stage hopefully in a few years they will all bring to the stage.

It’s important to note that you’re from New Jersey. Talk about the scene there. What’s that looking like?

New Jersey is a very dance-heavy scene. They love their house music. They love their soulful tracks. They like what they like. They like what they know. They don’t like what they don’t.

Ameer Brooks’ performance at the Chosen Few Picnic represents more than just one DJ’s success—it’s a testament to house music’s ability to transcend geographic boundaries while maintaining its core spirit. His commitment to lifting up fellow DJs and staying true to the bedroom practice that shaped him shows how the next generation is carrying forward the community-centered values that have always defined house music culture.