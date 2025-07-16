The many Black actors and artists nominated for Emmys

Barack Obama, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar lead a long list of Black artists that got nods
Blacks nominated for Emmy Awards 2025
Blacks nominated for Emmy Awards 2025 (Image source: YouTube/The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences)

A-list entertainers and dignitaries like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and former President Barack Obama are among a multiplicity of Black artists who have been nominated for Emmy Awards in 2025.

“Running Point” actress Brenda Song joined “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego to unveil the nominees for the 2025 Emmys on Tuesday, July 16. The show will air live on Sunday, Sept. 14.


The stars, writers, and directors of “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “White Lotus,” and “Severance” are noteworthy for the iconic shows that have again earned nods from the Television Academy.

YouTube video

The list of Black artists nominated for Emmy Awards

RuPaul Charles Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Category: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program


Barack Obama Program: “Our Oceans” Category: Outstanding Narrator

Maya Rudolph Program: “Big Mouth” Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

YouTube video

More Black nominees

Tramell Tillman Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kendrick Lamar Program: “Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show” Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Natasha Rothwell Show: “The White Lotus” Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry Show: “Severance” Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker Show: “Andor” Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba Show: “The Residence” Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson Show: “Abbott Elementary” Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri Show: “The Bear” Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo Show: “The Four Seasons” Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Janelle James Show: “Abbott Elementary” Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph Show: “Abbott Elementary” Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anthony Mackie Show: “The Studio” Category: Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Cynthia Erivo Show: “Poker Face” Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Rashida Jones Show: “Black Mirror” Category: Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ashley Walters Show: “Adolescence” Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ruth Negga Show: “Presumed Innocent” Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beyoncé Program: “Beyoncé Bowl” Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Steve Harvey Program: “Family Feud” Category: Outstanding Host For A Game Show

