The many Black actors and artists nominated for Emmys

A-list entertainers and dignitaries like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and former President Barack Obama are among a multiplicity of Black artists who have been nominated for Emmy Awards in 2025.

“Running Point” actress Brenda Song joined “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego to unveil the nominees for the 2025 Emmys on Tuesday, July 16. The show will air live on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The stars, writers, and directors of “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “White Lotus,” and “Severance” are noteworthy for the iconic shows that have again earned nods from the Television Academy.

The list of Black artists nominated for Emmy Awards

RuPaul Charles Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Category: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Barack Obama Program: “Our Oceans” Category: Outstanding Narrator

Maya Rudolph Program: “Big Mouth” Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance