Lori Branch reveals what keeps Chicago house music alive

Lori Branch represents the living history of Chicago house music. Starting her DJ career in 1980-81, she has been spinning since the genre’s inception and maintains close relationships with the Chosen Few DJs who helped shape the movement. Branch’s longevity in the scene speaks to both her skill behind the decks and her commitment to preserving house music’s legacy through her vintage house show podcast and radio program.

As one of the few female DJs from house music’s foundational era, Branch brings a unique perspective to the genre’s evolution. Her approach to DJing bridges generations, crafting sets that honor the music’s roots while welcoming newcomers to the dance floor. Her presence at the Chosen Few Picnic represents the continuity of Chicago’s house music tradition.

How does it feel to be here today?

It feels great. It’s a perfect day, perfect crowd. It’s all love. I’m so excited. We already have 20,000 people and I know more are coming. So I couldn’t be happier. I had what I think was a really good set, and I’m just excited to be here.

What does it mean to you to be invited to play at the Chosen Few?

It’s a real honor to be invited because there are a lot of DJs out there. So when they ask me to play, I feel like they believe in me. And when they believe in me, it helps me believe in myself. And I just love the music and I love to play for people. When they respond to me, I’m filled up for a long time.

How did you approach preparing your set for such a historic, passionate house music crowd?

Well, it is a passionate crowd of all ages. So my goal is to try to appeal to people wherever they entered the scene. So I do play for folks who were back in the day when we just started house music, and then I play for people who are newer to the genre. My goal is to mix it up—a little bit of old, a little bit of new, a little bit of remixed, a little bit original.

What’s your personal connection to Chicago house music?

I started DJing in 1980-81. I was chosen to actually work with DJs for my social club until I started spinning. So I’ve been there since the very beginning. I love my brothers—Wayne, Alan, Terry, all those guys. Andre Hatchett was like my little brother. So we’re just family.

How do you see your role in pushing house music forward while honoring its roots?

Well, I do host a vintage house show, which is a podcast and a radio show. So that helps to preserve and celebrate the legacy of it. And I’m going to do whatever I can to keep it moving.

Branch’s story illustrates the deep personal connections that have sustained Chicago’s house music community for over four decades. Her commitment to both preserving the genre’s history and introducing it to new audiences ensures that house music’s foundational spirit continues to thrive in its birthplace and beyond.