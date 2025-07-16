Doechii and Kendrick lead hip-hop’s Emmy takeover

Kendrick and Doechii’s Emmy nominations spotlight creativity, evolution, and TDE’s enduring influence

When the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced, Kendrick Lamar and Doechii stood out not just for the honors themselves, but for what they represent in hip-hop’s creative evolution. Their nominations are a testament to the power of vision, performance, and the foundations laid by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), a label that has become synonymous with artistry and innovation.

Kendrick Lamar’s four Emmy nominations stem from his acclaimed Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance. The show, which aired live in February 2025, earned nods for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Choreography. All of this happened on the heels of “Not Like Us” doing a victory lap around the world after defeating Drake in a well publicized battle. While Kendrick’s musical career began at TDE, this nomination arrives under the umbrella of pgLang, the creative company he co-founded with longtime collaborator Dave Free.

PgLang has become a platform for boundary-pushing storytelling across music, film, and visual media. With the Super Bowl show, Kendrick delivered a performance that was a layered, cultural statement marked by precise choreography, minimalist design, and sharp political and personal commentary. The Emmy nominations reflect how Kendrick’s artistic vision has matured beyond traditional music spaces into the realm of large-scale visual storytelling.

Though he is no longer part of TDE’s official roster, Kendrick’s creative roots with the label are undeniable. It was through TDE that he crafted his landmark albums good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN. Those works expanded the scope of what hip-hop could sound and feel like. TDE gave Kendrick a platform, it gave him the space to explore and challenge expectations. That spirit lives on in pgLang and in every move Kendrick makes today.

Doechii, meanwhile, represents TDE’s next era of innovation. Signed to the label in 2022 as its first female rapper, she quickly emerged as a genre-defying force with a unique blend of charisma, lyrical precision, and fearless stagecraft. Her Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Choreography, comes from her dynamic performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where her choreography blended hip-hop, performance art, and fashion into an unforgettable moment of television.

Before joining TDE, Doechii had already begun carving out a space with viral releases like “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” But under TDE, her vision expanded. Songs like “Persuasive,” “Crazy,” and her debut studio album solidified her as a one-of-one—a performer as comfortable on the mic as she is on stage. Her Grammy performance, now Emmy-nominated, is an extension of that ethos: bold, experimental, and deeply expressive.

While Kendrick and Doechii operate in different eras and creative spaces, their trajectories are connected by a shared commitment to craft and a refusal to be boxed in. TDE’s influence on both artists is about the freedom to create without compromise. Kendrick took that blueprint and built a new platform in pgLang. Doechii continues to expand that legacy in her own way, pushing boundaries and commanding attention on every stage she touches.

Their Emmy nominations underscore a larger truth: hip-hop artists are not just charting new paths in music, they’re shaping television, performance art, and cultural storytelling. And they’re doing it on their terms.

This moment is about recognition of a broader creative revolution. For Kendrick, it’s another chapter in a legacy built on innovation and integrity. For Doechii, it’s an arrival and a signal that her star will only continue to rise.

Together, their nominations honor the past, energize the present, and signal a future where hip-hop continues to break every mold it encounters.