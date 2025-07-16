Melanin Money: 3 keys to build real wealth

George Acheampong and Carter Cofield didn’t just launch a brand — they built a blueprint. As the co-founders of Melanin Money, these two financial powerhouses are rewriting the rules of wealth for Black communities across the country. Acheampong, a Charlotte-based wealth strategist and podcast host, brings over a decade of financial planning expertise to the table. His partner, Cofield — a Chicago-based CPA and tax strategist — is known for helping six- and seven-figure entrepreneurs legally save thousands on taxes. Together, their mission is clear: help 100,000 people of color build or grow their net worth to at least $1 million and close the racial wealth gap by $100 billion.

This isn’t theory — it’s strategy. And the receipts are adding up. Last year alone, the Melanin Money community increased its net worth by more than $100 million. This year, the goal is to double that impact.

Wealth that wears a hoodie

Acheampong and Cofield aren’t just pushing spreadsheets — they’re shifting culture. Whether it’s their affirmations-on-apparel merch line or their no-fluff financial podcast, the Melanin Money brand is intentionally designed to feel accessible, aspirational, and authentic. Buy a $20 hat? That gets you access to wealth-building courses, tax-saving strategies, and an entire online community.

As Acheampong puts it, “The people that you serve don’t have to be the people that pay you.” Instead, their strategy focuses on impact first, funding second — opening the door for corporate partnerships to support their mission.

Wealth weekend: Where strategy meets celebration

Each year, the Wealth Weekend conference in Atlanta becomes ground zero for transformation. Day one is all about stories—how real people built real wealth. Day two? That’s when the blueprint gets built. Through breakout sessions on cash flow, investing, and scaling, attendees leave not with vague inspiration—but with actionable frameworks.

The weekend wraps with awards for clients who’ve hit six and seven-figure net worth milestones and shoutouts to entrepreneurs shifting the financial culture. The vendors? 100% Black-owned. The vibe? Luxe, strategic, and unapologetically Black.

The wealth triangle: A framework, not a fantasy

Building wealth in the Black community isn’t about chasing get-rich-quick schemes — it’s about mastering proven frameworks that lead to lasting change. According to Melanin Money founders George Acheampong and Carter Cofield, the key lies in what they call The Wealth Triangle — a practical, three-part strategy to move from survival to significance. It starts with acquiring a high-income skill—becoming so good at what you do that it commands top dollar. From there, the goal is to build a scalable business, shifting from doing the work to owning the system. Finally, those earnings are funneled into smart investments—assets that grow your money while you sleep. This triangle isn’t just a theory — it’s a roadmap for generational wealth.

Acheampong and Cofield promote what they call “The Wealth Triangle” — a three-part framework designed to guide anyone from survival to significance:

High-Income Skill : Master a money-making skill. Scalable Business : Transition from worker to owner. Smart Investments : Let your money make money.

They also challenge myths like the “seven streams of income” idea, advocating instead for mastery of one income-producing lane, and using those profits to buy additional assets.

AI is the new hustle

In today’s economic climate, ignoring AI is like ignoring the internet in 2000. Melanin Money is helping Black entrepreneurs look at AI not with fear—but with foresight. They’re teaching how to buy profitable “mom-and-pop” businesses from retiring Boomers through seller-financing, then use AI tools like ChatGPT and HubSpot to scale operations and cut costs.

Acheampong warns that the middle class is “most certainly disappearing,” and acquiring future-forward skills — especially AI fluency — is essential for survival.

Real talk on education and legacy

The traditional college path? Both founders see its relevance shrinking. Instead, they envision a rise in creator-led education and corporate learning institutions tailored to real-world skills. If they had it their way, they’d go all in on Black media — platforms that tell rich, nuanced stories about Black success, wealth, and power.

Their dream isn’t about Wall Street. It’s about Main Street — and making sure Black communities are winning on both.

Atlanta: The cultural capital of Black wealth

Atlanta’s legacy as a Black entrepreneurial hub makes it the perfect stage for Melanin Money. From Maynard Jackson’s push for Black-owned contracts at the airport to today’s thriving creative and tech ecosystems, ATL is already doing the work. Melanin Money is just pouring gas on the flame.

Built for the culture, by the culture

Cofield and Acheampong believe you don’t need to change who you are to build wealth. “You don’t have to code-switch to be successful,” Acheampong says. “Who I am is enough.” And that’s the secret sauce: financial education rooted in culture, authenticity, and community.