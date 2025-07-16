The Genesis GV80 Coupe: Smooth luxury inside and out

No browsing of the luxury SUV market can be considered complete until you’ve laid eyes on the Genesis GV80 Coupe and hands on its steering wheel. To overlook its opulent features and abundant technology, competitively priced, is to do yourself a disservice. This spacious midsize SUV is at the very least on even footing with its competition (namely, the BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Audi Q8). But it boldly says here, there are a few things about it that give it an advantage over its rivals.

First, the basics: The GV80 Coupe is making its dazzling debut, Genesis is turning heads with its sleek, tapered profile and statement-making wheels. The side panels also contain modern turn signals that let other drivers know your intentions no matter from which angle they are approaching.

The interior is no less impressive with a 27-inch OLED high-resolution touchscreen display which features three-zone climate and audio controls and a variety of customizable gauges. The display is where you’ll access wireless Apple Car Play or Android Auto, which have been added to the GV80 Coupe for the first time. The steering wheel is thick with gadgets that means you won’t have to reach all over the place to access radio and driving functions. All in all, there is a healthy array of standard features and technological additions that are certain to appeal to shoppers.

In a variety of bold colors, the interior also comes with Nappa leather seats which are thickly quilted, soft, heated and ventilated. The ventilated seats, which also are programmed to massage, are one reason the GV80 Coupe has an edge over its competition, no matter what season it is. The luxury feel is made complete with wood trim, metal accents, and integrated ambient lighting.

When you’re driving it, one of the things you’re bound to notice is how well the GV80 Coupe compensates for bumps in the road, thanks to a suspension that makes them much less noticeable on a quiet ride. Genesis already boasts a reputation for reliability, and the GV80 Coupe carries on in the brand’s finest traditions.

Another stunning feature is the E-Supercharger, which provides rapid response and acceleration. It also makes for improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.