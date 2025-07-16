Troy Griffin on Gilead’s mission at Chosen Few picnic

Troy Griffin, representing Gilead Sciences at the Chosen Few Picnic, discusses the pharmaceutical company’s commitment to HIV education and prevention within intersectional communities. Gilead has long been a leader in HIV treatment and prevention resources, working to bridge gaps in healthcare access and reduce stigma in underserved populations. The company’s presence at Chicago’s iconic house music festival reflects their dedication to meeting communities where they are.

Why was it important for Gilead to participate in the Chosen Few Picnic?

One of the things that should be highlighted here is that Chosen Few really attracts a broad community. There’s intersectionality amongst the African American community and amongst the LGBTQ+ community. Gilead serves a purpose where we work very hard to educate and provide resources around HIV treatment and prevention. That intersectionality gives us an opportunity to have a broader voice in a place where we can serve that market at its greatest level.

Why do you think this conversation is so important to have now?

I think it’s important to have because a lot of people are just unaware. They don’t understand that there is an opportunity to gain access to resources that are available to them. And then in the Black community, there’s stigma associated with being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

So that stigma prevents people from seeking out resources, seeking out education, seeking out opportunities to get help. So what we want to do is create an opportunity for people to normalize those conversations and make it a little bit easier to have an exchange of information.

Griffin’s insights highlight the ongoing challenges in healthcare access and the importance of meeting communities in familiar, comfortable spaces. By participating in cultural events like the Chosen Few Picnic, Gilead demonstrates how healthcare organizations can build trust and provide vital resources through community engagement rather than traditional clinical settings.