Trump’s crypto week turns into nightmare

Congressional efforts to advance major cryptocurrency legislation encountered unexpected resistance as thirteen Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats in blocking procedural votes on three significant crypto bills. The surprising coalition effectively stalled what the Trump administration had designated as “crypto week,” forcing the president to personally intervene with holdout lawmakers to salvage his regulatory agenda.

The legislative setback occurred despite Trump’s public endorsement of the measures and his administration’s broader push to establish the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency innovation. The rebellion came primarily from hardline conservative Republicans who objected to the structure and scope of the proposed regulations, creating an unusual alliance with Democrats who have their own concerns about the legislation.

The procedural failure threatens to derail timely passage of the crypto bills while also complicating other legislative priorities, including Trump’s request to claw back $9.4 billion in federal foreign aid and public media spending. Congress faces a Friday deadline to act on various measures, making the scheduling disruption particularly problematic for the administration’s legislative agenda.

Trump intervenes to break crypto deadlock

Following the procedural defeat, Trump conducted emergency meetings at the Oval Office with eleven of the thirteen Republican holdouts, seeking to secure their support for a subsequent vote. The president’s direct intervention demonstrates the high priority his administration places on cryptocurrency legislation and the potential political consequences of legislative failure.

House Speaker Mike Johnson participated in the discussions via telephone, signaling coordinated leadership efforts to resolve the impasse. The administration’s intensive lobbying reflects both the economic importance of cryptocurrency regulation and the political significance of delivering on campaign promises to the crypto industry.

The president’s public statements on Truth Social platform emphasized the urgency of passing the legislation, directing all Republicans to support the measures. This direct presidential pressure represents a significant escalation in efforts to overcome congressional resistance to the crypto agenda.

Republican rebels demand legislative changes

The thirteen Republican dissidents, led by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, cited procedural and substantive concerns with the proposed legislation. Their primary objection focused on the decision to consider the three bills separately rather than as a unified package, which would have provided lawmakers with greater influence over the final regulatory framework.

Conservative critics also expressed frustration with the House leadership’s decision to prohibit amendments to the legislation, limiting their ability to shape the final regulations. This procedural dispute reflects broader tensions within the Republican caucus about legislative process and member participation in policymaking.

The rebels specifically criticized the GENIUS Act for failing to include explicit prohibitions on Central Bank Digital Currency issuance, despite the presence of a separate bill addressing that concern. These technical objections highlight the complex policy considerations involved in cryptocurrency regulation.

Senate advances stablecoin regulations

While the House struggled with procedural obstacles, the Senate successfully advanced the GENIUS Act with bipartisan support, passing the measure 68-30 and sending it to the House for consideration. The Senate’s action demonstrates that cryptocurrency regulation can achieve bipartisan backing when properly structured and presented.

The legislation would establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins, digital currencies designed to maintain stable value relative to reference assets like the U.S. dollar. This regulatory clarity has been sought by the cryptocurrency industry for years as a means of legitimizing digital asset operations and encouraging innovation.

However, the bill faced temporary obstacles when some Senate Democrats withdrew support after revelations about foreign investment in Trump family cryptocurrency ventures. These concerns about conflicts of interest have complicated the political dynamics surrounding crypto legislation.

Trump family business ties complicate passage

The legislative process has been complicated by Trump’s family business involvement in cryptocurrency ventures, including the World Liberty Financial firm that has attracted multiple foreign investors. These business relationships have raised conflict of interest concerns among some lawmakers who worry about the appearance of self-dealing.

Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley have called for ethics investigations into the Trump family’s crypto investments, arguing that foreign involvement in these ventures could create national security risks. The controversy has led some previously supportive Democrats to reconsider their positions on crypto legislation.

The final version of the GENIUS Act includes provisions preventing members of Congress and their families from profiting from stablecoins, but notably excludes similar restrictions on the president and his family. This omission has become a source of ongoing political controversy that may influence future legislative considerations.

Despite these complications, the crypto industry continues to push for regulatory clarity, arguing that clear rules will promote innovation and protect consumers while maintaining American competitiveness in the global digital economy.