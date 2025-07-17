Dionne Huffman knows why strong women are actually broken

Dionne Huffman is a certified life coach, speaker, and founder of three wellness-focused businesses dedicated to helping women navigate life’s inevitable transitions. With over 25 years in healthcare and specialized training in anger management, she guides women toward what she calls “wholeness and fullness”, operating spiritually, mentally, and physically while living at maximum capacity with purpose.

What called you to become a life coach?

I’ve always had a passion for helping others. Early in college, I was going to major in psychology. It’s always been about helping people live in their wholeness and fullness. Wholeness means operating in every part of yourself, spiritually, mentally, physically. Fullness is more of a feeling you get inside when you’re operating at your maximum capacity. You’re operating in what’s going to bring you purpose. They’re two separate things, and I would love to see all women flourish in both areas.

Why do life transitions hit women so deeply?

It’s two reasons. Physically, women experience and internalize things differently. A lot of my clients are between 40 and 50, so while we’re working our careers and raising families, our bodies are going through changes. It’s a hard balance for women to have to participate in these transitions, because we may be transitioning in our career, but then at home, we’re going through menopause, or we’re going through a divorce, or experiencing problems with our children or aging parents.

Women have a lot on our plates. The major part of dealing with transition is to pause for a moment, step back. Sometimes we think once we pause it means we’re failing because we can’t stay on autopilot. But in the pause, that’s where you get healing, clarity, and strategy. It’s okay to pause for as long as you need. Never let anybody dictate how long your pause should be.

How do you help clients unpack their need to always be strong?

First, I teach them to recognize it because sometimes we’ll be so stressed, so overwhelmed that we don’t recognize we’re in that realm. You have to unlearn previous trauma. It’s hard because we’re taught by our grandmothers and mothers that this is what you do, but part of that is acting out of trauma.

Some people go extra hard because they feel if they step back, they’re falling back on generational curses. That’s not always the case. Just because your parent or caregiver fell in a certain category doesn’t put you there. You’re already out of that category because you want more for yourself. Recognize the stressor, recognize the triggers, then sit back, get a strategy, and decide what you want to do, not what society says you should do.

What are three quick strategies for moments when anxiety hits?

Journaling is great, but I encourage my clients to keep a verbal journal where they can talk. You can do it on your phone, and every morning I want them to speak one affirmation over themselves. Whenever you get to that point where you have to sit back and say, okay, I need to make a decision now, I need you to play that affirmation that you recorded for yourself that morning to remind yourself that you don’t have to take action right away.

Add to the affirmation. You listen to what it says. If your morning affirmation was “I am everything God has called me to be, and I will be successful in all my endeavors today,” but you go into a meeting and then you’re shot down. Go back and you play that. What would you say in response to that? Where did you feel you fell short?

Third, repeat that affirmation back to yourself because it’s about reinforcement. I want you to verbalize whatever it is that is bothering you at that moment after you’ve listened to that affirmation. Then I want you to repeat that affirmation back to you because that’s instilling in you the same thing you woke up with this morning, you can continue throughout the day.

How should women release anger and regret?

I like to redefine anger, especially for women. Anger is information, your body telling you that you have to do something about a situation. Don’t look at it as bad, but as maybe frustration.

Step back and think before you speak. Our anger is portrayed a different way because we mouth off quickly. You can apologize, but you can’t take words back. People always remember how you made them feel.

Next is, am I angry or frustrated about someone else’s actions? Or am I frustrated about my own actions? Take a deep breath before you speak. If your anger is being aggressive or physical towards someone, that’s bad. But if you’re just having an internal anger, you just have to look, what am I angry about? Am I angry about something I can change? Or am I angry about something that I cannot change? If it’s something that I cannot change, then what are my next steps?

What are your thoughts on the wellness ecosystem in 2025?

I believe wholeheartedly in therapy, medication, and life coaching. In our community, it was once believed you could pray mental illness away or you’re crazy if you have to take medication. I explain to people that if a doctor said you had a heart condition and needed medication, you’d take it to survive. The brain is an organ just like your heart and goes through chemical imbalances.

In 2025, it’s almost a fad to receive therapy, I love for the right reasons but hate for the wrong ones too. Therapy is work. It’s not like when you go to therapy, you’re going to be fixed in one day. Therapy is going to take you deep into some places that you wouldn’t want to be. I wish when they’re promoting therapy on social media platforms that they would also promote that you have to do the work with it.

At our agency, OGCC Behavioral Health, we service the whole person. On our staff we have a psychiatrist, case managers, skills trainers, therapists, and nurses. We believe in treating the whole person. I do believe in all three being the holy trinity of mental wellness.

What’s one message for women who feel stuck and tired?

You don’t always have to have it figured out. The younger you realize you’ll never have it all figured out in life, the happier you’ll be. Every day, every stage will bring transition. I’m 56, married with grown children and grandchildren, and I still don’t have it figured out. There’s still going to be something tomorrow that will make me rethink everything I thought I knew.

It’s okay not to have it figured out. It’s okay to give those pauses whenever you feel that you should pause and allow time for healing. Always remember you first, you cannot pour out of an empty cup. Never measure yourself against what society says you should be or what social media says that you should be or what your colleagues are doing or where they are in their lives. That’ll make you a much happier person.