‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ fans want answers to this

The long-awaited return to the world of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” has arrived, but this legacy sequel struggles to justify its existence in an entertainment landscape already saturated with nostalgic revivals. Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson attempts to bridge the gap between the original 1997 film and contemporary audiences, yet the result feels disconnected from both eras.

Jennifer Love Hewitt reprises her role as Julie James, delivering a performance that acknowledges the passage of time while grappling with a script that can’t decide whether it wants to honor or reinvent the source material. Her presence provides the strongest connection to the original film, though even her veteran performance can’t elevate material that feels more obligatory than inspired.

New generation faces familiar terror

The story centers on Ava, portrayed by Chase Sui Wonders, who becomes entangled in a deadly mystery that mirrors the events of the original film. Following a Fourth of July incident involving a group of friends, including the engaged couple Danica and Teddy (Madelyn Cline and Tyriq Withers), former friend Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon), and Ava’s ex-boyfriend Milo (Jonah Hauer-King), the young adults find themselves targeted by a slicker-wearing killer wielding a fish hook.

The premise essentially recycles the structure of the original, with the new generation of characters making similar mistakes and facing comparable consequences. This approach might have worked if the film had found fresh ways to explore familiar themes, but instead it feels like a retread that adds little to the existing mythology.

The character development remains frustratingly thin throughout, with personalities defined more by contemporary dialogue patterns than genuine human behavior. The script relies heavily on exposition to establish relationships and motivations, leaving audiences with little emotional investment in the characters’ fates.

Returning stars provide limited appeal

Freddie Prinze Jr. returns as Ray, now divorced from Julie and living with apparent resentment toward their shared traumatic past. The dynamic between the original survivors could have provided compelling material, exploring how trauma affects relationships over time, but this potential remains largely unexplored.

The film positions these returning characters as reluctant mentors to the new generation, but their wisdom feels forced rather than earned. Their presence serves more as nostalgic window dressing than meaningful contributions to the story, highlighting the sequel’s inability to balance reverence for the original with fresh creative vision.

Contemporary elements feel forced

Robinson’s attempt to update the franchise for modern audiences results in dialogue and situations that feel artificially constructed rather than naturally evolved. The film incorporates current social media culture and generational perspectives, but these elements often feel like obvious attempts to appeal to younger viewers rather than organic storytelling choices.

The killer’s motivation and methods closely mirror those of the original films, raising questions about why someone would choose to replicate these specific crimes. The lack of clear reasoning behind the copycat approach undermines the story’s internal logic and makes the violence feel arbitrary rather than purposeful.

Technical execution lacks innovation

The film’s production values are competent but unremarkable, failing to create the atmospheric tension that made the original memorable. The coastal setting of Southport provides an attractive backdrop, but the cinematography and direction don’t maximize the location’s potential for creating suspense or establishing mood.

The kill sequences, while technically proficient, lack the creativity and surprise that distinguished the best moments of the original film. The violence feels routine rather than inventive, missing opportunities to create memorable set pieces that could have elevated the material.

Missed opportunities for meaningful commentary

The film occasionally gestures toward deeper themes about class, power, and local corruption, but these elements remain underdeveloped. References to wealthy land developers and compromised local authorities suggest a more complex story about community dynamics and economic inequality, but these threads never coalesce into meaningful commentary.

The killer’s ultimate reveal attempts to address contemporary social issues, but the execution feels more cynical than insightful. Rather than providing genuine commentary on relevant topics, the resolution seems designed to generate controversy rather than meaningful discussion.

Legacy sequel struggles with identity

The fundamental challenge facing “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is its unclear target audience. The film seems uncertain whether it’s meant for nostalgic fans of the original or newcomers discovering the franchise for the first time. This identity crisis results in a movie that satisfies neither group completely.

The heavy reliance on references to the original film assumes audience familiarity, while the contemporary elements suggest an attempt to court younger viewers who may not have emotional connections to the 1997 version. This balancing act proves unsuccessful, creating a viewing experience that feels neither authentically nostalgic nor genuinely fresh.

Final verdict on franchise revival

While “I Know What You Did Last Summer” benefits from competent performances and professional production values, it ultimately feels like an unnecessary addition to a franchise that had already concluded its story. The film’s inability to justify its existence beyond nostalgic appeal highlights the challenges facing legacy sequels in contemporary Hollywood.

Robinson’s direction shows technical competence, but the material lacks the spark of inspiration that could have transformed familiar elements into something worthwhile. The result is a watchable but forgettable entry that neither honors its predecessor nor establishes a compelling future for the franchise.