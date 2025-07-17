Massive recall hits 67,000 deodorant cases from many stores

A significant product recall is affecting thousands of households across the country as over 67,000 cases of popular deodorant products have been pulled from store shelves due to manufacturing concerns. The recall encompasses multiple varieties of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant sold at major retailers nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall following manufacturing issues at the Pennsylvania facility where these products are produced. The scope of the recall affects three distinct product lines, each with multiple lot numbers that consumers need to check in their personal care collections.

This recall highlights the importance of quality control in personal care manufacturing and demonstrates how quickly regulatory agencies can respond when potential safety issues arise. Consumers who have purchased these products should take immediate action to verify whether their deodorant is included in the affected batches.

Product details and affected varieties

The recall encompasses three specific Power Stick product lines that were widely distributed across the United States. The first affected product is the Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant in “power fresh” scent, which represents a significant portion of the recalled inventory.

The second product line includes Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant in “spring fresh” scent, another popular variety that many consumers regularly purchase. The third affected product is Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, which appeals to consumers seeking moisturizing benefits.

Each product line has multiple lot numbers associated with the recall, making it essential for consumers to carefully check their deodorant containers against the official list. The lot numbers can typically be found printed on the bottom or side of the product packaging.

Specific lot numbers consumers should check

The Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant recall includes eight specific lot numbers that consumers need to identify. These lot numbers are 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, and 082826E402.

For the Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant, the affected lot numbers include 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, and 111626G231. These numbers represent thousands of individual units distributed across multiple retail channels.

The Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection variety has ten lot numbers included in the recall: 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, and 111626G221. Consumers should carefully compare these numbers to any Power Stick products in their possession.

Manufacturing concerns prompt regulatory action

The recall was initiated due to what regulators classify as current Good Manufacturing Practice deviations, indicating that the manufacturing process did not meet established safety and quality standards. These regulations exist to ensure that personal care products are produced under conditions that maintain their safety and effectiveness.

Manufacturing deviations can encompass various issues ranging from equipment problems to process inconsistencies that could potentially affect product quality. While specific details about the nature of the manufacturing issue were not disclosed, the regulatory response suggests the deviation was significant enough to warrant immediate action.

The company took swift action by launching the recall on July 10, demonstrating responsiveness to regulatory concerns. This timeline suggests that once the manufacturing issue was identified, both the company and regulatory authorities moved quickly to protect consumer safety.

Major retailers affected by recall

The recalled deodorant products were distributed nationwide through several major retail channels that millions of Americans frequent regularly. Walmart, one of the country’s largest retailers, carried these products in stores across multiple states, potentially affecting countless shoppers.

Dollar Tree, known for its affordable personal care products, also stocked these deodorant varieties in its extensive network of stores. The discount retailer’s customer base often relies on these products for everyday personal care needs, making the recall particularly impactful for budget-conscious consumers.

Amazon’s vast distribution network also carried these products, meaning online shoppers who purchased through the e-commerce platform may have received affected items. The online sales channel adds complexity to the recall process since products may have been shipped directly to consumers’ homes.

Company background and manufacturing details

A.P. Deauville, the company behind the recalled products, operates from Easton, Pennsylvania, strategically located near the New Jersey border. The company positions itself as operating an FDA-regulated facility, emphasizing its commitment to meeting federal safety standards for personal care product manufacturing.

Beyond deodorant production, A.P. Deauville manufactures a diverse range of personal care products including shampoos, conditioners, lotions, body washes, and facial wipes. This broader product portfolio demonstrates the company’s established presence in the personal care manufacturing sector.

The Pennsylvania facility where these products were manufactured represents the company’s primary production location for antiperspirant deodorants. The facility’s FDA regulation status indicates it undergoes regular inspections and must comply with strict manufacturing standards.

Consumer safety recommendations

Consumers who have purchased Power Stick deodorant products should immediately check their containers for the affected lot numbers. Those who discover they possess recalled products should discontinue use immediately and contact the retailer where they made their purchase for return or refund options.

The recall notice emphasizes the importance of consumers taking proactive steps to verify their products against the official recall list. Even if the deodorant appears to function normally, the manufacturing deviations could potentially pose safety concerns that are not immediately apparent.

Retailers typically have established procedures for handling recalled products, including accepting returns even without original receipts when products are subject to safety recalls. Consumers should feel confident approaching customer service representatives at the stores where they purchased these items.

Broader implications for personal care industry

This recall serves as a reminder that even everyday personal care products undergo rigorous safety monitoring and regulatory oversight. The swift regulatory response demonstrates how consumer protection systems work to identify and address potential safety issues before they can cause widespread harm.

The recall also highlights the importance of lot number tracking systems that allow manufacturers and regulators to quickly identify and remove specific batches of products when issues arise. This traceability is crucial for maintaining consumer confidence in personal care products.