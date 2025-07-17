Powerhouse Academy culminates with student film fest

Atlanta, GA – The Powerhouse Summer Academy concluded its flagship 2025 program with a student film showcase on the historic campus of Morehouse College, celebrating two weeks of intensive creative development, cultural enrichment, and purpose-driven mentorship for high school boys. The program is the brainchild of veteran producer Jash’d Belcher, whose mission is to build a pipeline of Black male storytellers, entrepreneurs, and future HBCU scholars.

The culminating event, held in Dansby Hall, premiered original documentaries and commercials created by the students, reflecting themes of identity, brotherhood, mental health, and personal growth. The showcase was attended by parents, Morehouse leadership, and special guest Dr. Stephanie Dunn, Chair of the Morehouse Film and Media Department.

“This wasn’t just summer camp”, said Jash’d Belcher, who has produced six feature films, including Sundance selections A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. and To Live and Die and Live. This was a proving ground. These young men left not only with new skills but with new vision, discipline, and belief in their own voice.

Throughout the Academy, students participated in masterclasses and intimate dialogues with a powerhouse lineup of industry professionals, including:

– Ruth E. Carter, Academy Award-winning costume designer, known for her groundbreaking work on Black Panther and Malcolm X

– Jennifer Davidson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

– Natalie White, VP of Community Relations, Los Angeles Sparks

– Paula Resley, VP of Communications & Admissions, Morehouse College

– Milton Little, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

– Kyle Hagler, Brand strategist and former President, Next Model Management

– Ernestine Johnson Morrison, Actor, Writer, and Producer, Kountry Wayne brand

Students engaged in hands-on filmmaking workshops, were equipped with DJI gimbals for mobile shooting, and were challenged to produce original, compelling visual content in teams. Each project was presented at the festival to a crowd of proud families and industry guests.

Beyond the classroom, scholars took field trips that brought Atlanta to life: a full day at Six Flags Over Georgia, a WNBA Atlanta Dream game, a civic experience at City Hall, and a cultural excursion to Clark Atlanta University and the Georgia Aquarium.

This generation has stories to tell and were here to make sure they have the tools, the training, and the confidence to tell them, Belcher added. Powerhouse isn’t just about film. Its about forming a new foundation for leadership and legacy.

The 2025 program marks the first residential Powerhouse Summer Academy at Morehouse College, with plans underway to expand to other HBCUs and launch year-round after-school programs nationwide.

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, visit www.hbcupower.com or follow @jashodmorehouse on Instagram.