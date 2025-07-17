Uber bets $300 million on driverless cars of the future

Uber is making a massive bet on the future of transportation with a $300 million investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, part of an ambitious robotaxi deal that could revolutionize how Americans get around cities.

The ride-sharing giant announced Thursday it will deploy more than 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology over the next six years, starting in 2026. The partnership represents one of the largest commitments to self-driving vehicles in the industry’s history.

Lucid’s stock price surged more than 56% following the announcement, jumping to $3.58 in pre-market trading as investors showed enthusiasm for the ambitious collaboration. The electric vehicle maker also proposed a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

Testing already underway in Las Vegas

The companies aren’t waiting until 2026 to begin their partnership. A prototype of the Lucid-Nuro robotaxi is already operating autonomously on a closed circuit at Nuro’s testing facility in Las Vegas, giving engineers valuable data as they prepare for commercial deployment.

The testing phase represents a crucial step in proving the technology’s reliability and safety before rolling out to paying customers. Las Vegas has become a popular testing ground for autonomous vehicle companies due to its favorable regulations and diverse driving conditions.

Nuro, the startup providing the self-driving technology, was co-founded by former engineers from Waymo, bringing extensive experience in autonomous vehicle development to the partnership. The company has been expanding beyond its original focus on last-mile delivery vehicles to passenger transportation.

Uber’s renewed robotaxi ambitions

This deal marks Uber’s dramatic return to the robotaxi space after the company exited autonomous vehicle development in 2020. Since then, Uber has shifted to partnerships with technology developers rather than building its own self-driving capabilities.

The strategy appears to be paying off, with Uber recently signing similar agreements with other companies. In April, the ride-sharing platform announced a partnership with Volkswagen to supply ID. Buzz vans for commercial service planned for Los Angeles next year.

Uber has also formed partnerships with established players like Waymo and Aurora, positioning itself as a platform for multiple autonomous vehicle providers rather than developing proprietary technology.

Race against tech giants intensifies

The Uber-Lucid partnership comes as competition in the robotaxi space reaches fever pitch. Tesla recently launched a limited trial with about a dozen Model Y SUVs in Austin, Texas, with CEO Elon Musk promising rapid expansion to other U.S. cities this year.

Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has been growing its operations cautiously for years and now operates in several U.S. cities with approximately 1,500 vehicles. The company recently crossed 100 million miles of autonomous driving, a significant milestone in the industry.

Amazon.com’s Zoox unit is testing a robotaxi without manual controls and plans to launch commercial services in Las Vegas this year, adding another major player to the competitive landscape.

Challenges remain for autonomous vehicles

Despite the renewed investment and enthusiasm, commercializing autonomous vehicle technology has proven much more difficult than early predictions suggested. High development costs, strict regulations, and federal investigations have forced many companies to shut down their programs.

General Motors’ Cruise unit recently suspended operations after facing regulatory scrutiny and safety concerns. The setback highlighted the challenges facing even well-funded autonomous vehicle programs backed by major automakers.

The technology must navigate complex urban environments, unpredictable weather conditions, and the constant presence of human drivers who don’t always follow traffic rules. These real-world challenges have slowed deployment timelines across the industry.

Gradual rollout planned

The Uber-Lucid partnership will begin with deployment in one major U.S. city late next year before expanding to additional markets. The gradual approach reflects lessons learned from earlier autonomous vehicle programs that attempted rapid nationwide rollouts.

Starting with a single city allows the companies to perfect their technology and operations before scaling up. The approach also helps build public confidence in autonomous vehicles by demonstrating safe, reliable service in controlled environments.

Nuro will need to obtain state-level operating licenses for each market, though the company already holds some licenses from its previous delivery operations. The regulatory approval process adds complexity to expansion plans but ensures safety standards are met.

Investment signals industry confidence

Uber’s $300 million investment in Lucid represents a significant vote of confidence in both the electric vehicle maker and the future of autonomous transportation. The partnership combines Uber’s ride-sharing expertise with Lucid’s electric vehicle technology and Nuro’s self-driving capabilities.

The deal also demonstrates how the autonomous vehicle industry is evolving toward partnerships rather than individual companies trying to solve all technological challenges independently. This collaborative approach may prove more effective than earlier attempts at vertical integration.

Future of urban transportation

The partnership between Uber and Lucid could reshape urban transportation by combining the convenience of ride-sharing with the efficiency of autonomous vehicles. The 20,000-vehicle deployment represents a substantial fleet that could serve millions of passengers across multiple cities.

Success in this venture could accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles and electric transportation simultaneously, addressing both environmental concerns and urban mobility challenges. The combination of zero-emission vehicles and self-driving technology represents the future many transportation experts have long envisioned.

As the robotaxi race intensifies, partnerships like Uber-Lucid may determine which companies emerge as leaders in the autonomous vehicle revolution that promises to transform how people move through cities.