These celebrities destroyed their fashion reputations

The intersection of celebrity culture and fashion criticism has reached unprecedented levels of intensity, with social media platforms transforming style commentary from exclusive magazine editorials into democratized public discourse. A comprehensive analysis of fashion criticism reveals significant disparities between public opinion and professional fashion criticism, highlighting the complex relationship between celebrity image management and public perception.

Miley Cyrus leads fashion criticism rankings

Miley Cyrus emerged as the most criticized celebrity for fashion choices, receiving over 4,500 public votes identifying her as the worst-dressed star of 2025. The singer’s fashion selections consistently generated negative commentary across multiple platforms, with fashion publications contributing four major negative assessments. The volume of criticism reflects broader patterns in how the public engages with celebrity fashion, particularly regarding artists who have undergone significant style evolution throughout their careers.

Media critics diverge from public opinion

Heidi Klum’s second-place ranking reveals the disconnect between professional fashion criticism and public sentiment. Despite receiving eleven major negative comments from fashion media outlets, Klum received no public votes for worst-dressed celebrity, demonstrating how industry professionals and general audiences apply different criteria when evaluating celebrity style.

Pamela Anderson secured third place with over 2,750 public votes, with both audiences and fashion media finding her style choices problematic. Fashion outlets contributed five major negative assessments, indicating sustained professional criticism alongside widespread public disapproval.

Established stars face sustained criticism

Lady Gaga holds fourth position with over 4,200 public votes, though fashion media showed relative restraint with only two major negative assessments. Her provocative fashion choices continue to polarize public opinion despite her established reputation for experimental style.

Kim Kardashian ranked fifth with over 2,500 votes, facing criticism from both online audiences and fashion outlets. Fashion media contributed five major negative comments, matching the level of professional criticism directed at Pamela Anderson. Her position demonstrates how sustained media attention can intensify fashion criticism for celebrities who frequently appear at high-profile events.

Younger artists navigate mixed reception

Doja Cat’s sixth-place position reveals how fashion media contributed eight major negative assessments while the general public showed more restraint with only 483 votes. Her bold fashion choices appear to generate more criticism from industry professionals than from audiences.

Ke$ha earned seventh place with over 2,900 public votes, facing criticism from both general audiences and fashion journalists. The pop star received two major negative reviews from fashion media regarding her style choices.

Billie Eilish secured eighth place with fashion media contributing six major criticisms while receiving only 324 public votes. Similar to Doja Cat, the criticism primarily comes from professional outlets rather than general audiences, suggesting younger artists’ experimental fashion choices may face more scrutiny from industry professionals.

Lizzo ranked ninth with 679 public votes and four major criticisms from fashion outlets. The rapper and singer receives more support from fans than from professional fashion critics.

Whoopi Goldberg completed the top ten with 394 public votes and two major negative mentions from fashion media, receiving slightly more criticism from audiences than from professional outlets.

What do you think about this list?

The research reveals how fashion criticism has evolved from exclusive editorial commentary to inclusive social media discourse, where millions of users can instantly evaluate celebrity style choices. This transformation has democratized fashion criticism while intensifying pressure on celebrities to maintain consistent style standards.

Now we want to hear from you, was your favorite celebrity’s name on this worst-dressed list? Do you think the rankings are accurate, or would you have placed these stars differently? Share your thoughts on whether the public and fashion media got it right with their assessments of these celebrity style choices.

Credit: Research data provided by Kaiia