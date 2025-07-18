Colin Kaepernick’s partner accuses Jay-Z of sabotage

A lot of bystanders are catching strays in this mushrooming feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA, with Colin Kaepernick’s longtime girlfriend dragging Jay-Z into the mix.

Nessa Diab spat flames in Jay’s direction and accused the billionaire business baron of sabotaging Kaepernick’s protests a decade ago. She claims that Hov was bought out by the NFL big boys to squelch Kaep’s campaign to eradicate police brutality.

This comes on the heels of Minaj also taking aim at Jay for, among other things, snubbing her former mentor Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in his New Orleans hometown in favor of Kendrick Lamar.

Nessa Diab calls out Jay-Z in defense of Colin Kaepernick

“@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to @Kaepernick7,” Nessa wrote on her X account. “Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help ‘their image’ after they blackballed Colin for his protest.”

Continuing on her tweet storm, Diab said she “called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately. Smh”

She also said that “Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them ‘move beyond the controversy around teams’ unwillingness to sign Kaepernick.'” Furthermore, “We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way.”

She said it was no coincidence that Kaep was exiled by the NFL and mentioned that “The NFL owners are his buddies” and also donated millions to his campaign.

“I still don’t watch that league or whoever is performing at whatever game they have playing,” Nessa concluded, doubling down with #stillwithkap and #FOREVER.

Fans weigh in on Nessa Diab’s diatribe against Jay-Z

“I believe it.🤷🏾‍♀️,” one fan surmised.

Another fan disagrees. “I think this idea that because Jay works with the NFL and rock nation that he has this ultimate power is not facts. He is contracted for entertainment, not the money, politics, and the teams are individually owned,” the user writes. “He can’t tell nobody what to do beyond entertaining. [Each] team is owned by one owner or an ownership group. This idea [that he] has some magical powers is unrealistic. These folks been billionaires and some of the teams [are] family owned. His say beyond entertainment is probably limited.”

A third commenter advises Diab to fall back from the mushrooming feud between Minaj and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence Louis “Punch” Henderson Jr. saying, “The Nicki Minaj comparison killed the message…let it stand alone.”

The fourth person suggested that Diab needs to have Kaep put a ring on it. “Girl get a ring! Colin wasn’t going back in that NFL field….he skipped his workout remember.”

A fifth person wondered the same thing. “Why is she still his ‘partner’ after all these years? And she goes really hard for this man👀,” while another told the world that they weren’t ready for Kaep’s campaign. “Y’all hate to hear the truth. I’m so glad people are speaking up roc Nation needs to go down their karma is coming.. Nicki or this woman has no reason to lie. They are doing what other folks are scared to do.”