Cooper Flagg destroys summer league records in Vegas

Vegas summer league just wrapped up, and if you missed the action, you basically missed basketball Christmas morning. After last year’s rookie class had all the excitement of watching paint dry, the 2025 draft class came to Nevada ready to remind everyone why draft night matters.

Cooper Flagg didn’t just play basketball – he performed surgery on opposing defenses. The number one pick dropped 31 points in his final game, matching John Wall’s summer league record for top picks. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper showed why San Antonio grabbed him at number two, even though his shooting percentage looked like my WiFi signal during a thunderstorm.

But here’s the thing about summer league – it’s not just about the superstars everyone’s watching. Some of the best stories come from guys nobody’s heard of yet, the undrafted players fighting for two-way contracts, and the second-year players trying to prove they belong in real NBA rotations.

The rookies who owned Las Vegas

Nique Clifford’s masterclass

Sacramento found themselves a gem in Clifford, who played like he’d been in the league for years. The 23-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting over 50% from three-point range. Sure, that shooting percentage won’t last, but his basketball IQ and playmaking ability looked NBA-ready from day one.

Clifford spent five years in college, which means he’s probably tired of people asking about his age. But that experience showed – he never looked overwhelmed, never forced bad shots, and consistently made the right play. Sometimes the best rookies aren’t the youngest ones.

Cooper Flagg’s point forward experiment

Dallas decided to let Flagg run the show as a point forward, and the results were mesmerizing. After a rough shooting debut where he went 5-of-21 (ouch), Flagg bounced back with that record-tying 31-point performance. He got to the free throw line 13 times in one game, which is basically unheard of in summer league.

The scary part? Flagg was playing with a usage rate typically reserved for second-year players getting force-fed opportunities. His handle needs work for NBA games, but the potential is absolutely ridiculous.

Liam McNeeley’s surprise factor

Charlotte’s 29th pick outplayed the fourth overall selection, which tells you everything about how unpredictable summer league can be. McNeeley put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists in his debut – numbers that would make lottery picks jealous. He knocked down three triples in both games he played, showing the shooting touch that could make him a steal.

The most promising futures

Dylan Harper’s rough efficiency, bright future

Harper’s shooting percentage was uglier than a middle school yearbook photo, but his potential still shined through. Playing with a 39% usage rate, he showed the skills that made him the second pick despite the inefficient shooting. Once he’s playing alongside Victor Wembanyama and actual NBA talent, those assist numbers should skyrocket.

Tre Johnson’s size advantage

Washington’s sixth pick has the wingspan of a small airplane and the shooting stroke of a sniper. Johnson shot 69% on two-point attempts and knocked down nearly half his three-pointers. His combination of size and skill could make him a problem for opposing guards all season long.

The international intrigue

Yang Hansen’s highlight factory

Portland’s 16th pick became must-watch television every time he touched the ball. At 7-foot-1, Hansen was throwing passes that would make Magic Johnson proud. He dished out 10 assists in three games, with several highlights that probably broke the internet in China.

Hansen also blocked two shots per game and hit 4-of-11 from three-point range. His rebounding needs work, but he definitely didn’t look like a reach at 16th overall.

The veterans making statements

Kyle Filipowski’s scoring clinic

Utah’s second-year player led summer league in scoring with 29.3 points per game while shooting 56% from the field. Filipowski even delivered a game-tying dunk in overtime, though he got upstaged by a buzzer-beater. After averaging 21 minutes as a rookie, he’s clearly ready for a bigger role.

Terrence Shannon Jr.’s breakout

Minnesota’s 27th pick from last year looked like a completely different player, averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker gone, Shannon has a real opportunity to carve out meaningful minutes. His combination of quickness and strength was on full display.

The diamond in the rough

Daniss Jenkins’ persistence

Detroit’s undrafted guard turned his strong summer league performance last year into a two-way contract, even though he barely played in the regular season. This year, he made life miserable for Houston’s Reed Sheppard, holding the rookie to 6-of-19 shooting with six turnovers.

Jenkins dished out 26 assists against just seven turnovers, showing the kind of basketball IQ that could translate to NBA minutes. Sometimes the best stories come from guys who refuse to give up on their dreams.

What it all means

Summer league is weird – it’s simultaneously meaningless and incredibly important. The games don’t count, but the performances can change entire career trajectories. Flagg confirmed he’s the real deal, Harper showed why San Antonio was smart to grab him, and guys like Clifford and McNeeley proved that sometimes the best value comes outside the lottery.

The real test comes when these rookies face NBA defenses that actually game-plan for them. But based on what we saw in Vegas, this rookie class has the potential to be special. After a disappointing 2024 group, that’s music to basketball fans’ ears.

Some players used summer league as a launching pad, others as a learning experience. But everyone who stepped on that court in Vegas got a taste of what their NBA futures could look like. For some, it was a preview of stardom. For others, it was a reminder that professional basketball is incredibly difficult.

Either way, Vegas delivered the entertainment we’d been missing. Now we just have to wait until October to see if these performances translate to the games that actually matter.