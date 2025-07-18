COVID summer wave hits 25 states with new variant spreading

A new summer wave of COVID-19 is gaining traction across the United States, with cases climbing in 25 states according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick, confirmed on July 18, is largely driven by a fast-spreading subvariant dubbed NB.1.8.1, also known as “Nimbus.”

California, Florida, Texas and Ohio are seeing the highest increases in both emergency room visits and wastewater viral loads. Parts of the Pacific Northwest are also experiencing significant spikes, with hospital visits for COVID now at their highest levels since February and March.

Don’t panic, but don’t ignore it either. Here’s what you need to know about this summer surge and how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The numbers tell the story

According to the latest CDC data, emergency department visits, test positivity rates and wastewater monitoring all point to a gradual rise in COVID-19 activity. The shift from “very low” to “low” or “moderate” levels in weekly wastewater surveillance signals early community spread across many regions.

The Southeast, South and West Coast are particularly affected, though experts note this summer’s wave remains less severe than in previous years. Other hard-hit areas include parts of the Midwest, where the combination of travel patterns and indoor gatherings has created perfect conditions for transmission.

While hospitalizations have remained relatively stable, there’s been a slight increase in some regions, particularly among older adults and those with underlying health conditions. The good news? No major spikes have yet strained healthcare systems.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on hospital capacity, but so far, the healthcare infrastructure is managing the increased demand without widespread strain.

Meet the Nimbus variant

The current surge is propelled by the NB.1.8.1 variant, nicknamed “Nimbus,” which is a subvariant of Omicron that has shown increased transmissibility but no significant jump in severity. This variant was first identified earlier this year and is now dominant in many states.

Other variants like XFG and LP.8.1 are also circulating, but Nimbus appears to be the main driver of current increases. The variant spreads more easily than previous strains, which explains why we’re seeing coordinated increases across multiple states.

Summer surges aren’t unusual, and this one follows predictable patterns. Travel, indoor gatherings to escape the heat, and waning immunity from previous vaccinations or infections all contribute to seasonal upticks.

The key difference this year is that we have better tools to track and respond to these waves, from improved wastewater surveillance to more accessible testing and treatment options.

Your game plan for staying safe

With no new lockdowns or mandates in sight, the CDC and local health departments are focusing on practical prevention strategies. Here’s what you can do to protect yourself and your family during this summer wave.

Get the updated COVID-19 booster, especially if you haven’t had one in the past six months or if you’re over 65 or immunocompromised. Vaccine effectiveness wanes over time, so staying current with boosters is crucial.

Test promptly if you experience symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat or fatigue. Early detection helps prevent spread and ensures you get treatment if needed. Many people are surprised by how quickly symptoms can develop with newer variants.

Wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, especially in states with rising case numbers. This is particularly important if you’re in California, Texas, Florida or Ohio, where increases are most pronounced.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with vulnerable individuals until you’ve recovered. This simple step remains one of the most effective ways to prevent community spread.

What comes next

While the current wave is manageable, health experts continue to monitor it closely. The CDC is expected to release updated booster guidelines in the fall to address evolving variants, and continued surveillance will help track whether this summer surge peaks soon or continues climbing.

The bottom line? COVID hasn’t disappeared — it’s just become part of the landscape, much like seasonal flu. That means staying prepared year-round with updated vaccinations, smart prevention strategies and awareness of local transmission levels.

Keep an eye on your state’s numbers and adjust your precautions accordingly. If you’re in one of the 25 affected states, especially California, Texas, Florida or Ohio, consider being extra cautious about indoor gatherings and public spaces.

Remember, this wave is happening during peak summer activity when people are traveling, attending events and spending time in air-conditioned spaces. A little extra awareness now can help keep you and your community healthy through the season.