Detroit 2029: Each candidate’s vision of the future

The 2025 mayoral race in Detroit is not merely about who governs next. It’s a decision that may shape what the city becomes by the end of the decade. Each of the six official candidates offers a distinct roadmap for Detroit in 2029, with strategies aimed at transforming education, crime prevention, housing, economic growth, and environmental infrastructure.

With Detroit still grappling with deep structural inequities and ongoing population shifts, the contest forces residents to imagine what future they want—and who’s most likely to deliver it.

Sheffield: Centering equity through revenue reform

City Council President Mary Sheffield is running on a platform centered on equitable redevelopment and creative taxation. She supports reducing Detroit’s high property tax burden—currently 67 mills—by introducing new revenue streams, including a potential entertainment tax on ticketed events downtown. That proposal would require state legislative approval but is framed as a solution to balance public investment without overburdening homeowners.

Her education plan includes expanded tutoring, after-school programs, and neighborhood-based learning initiatives. On housing, Sheffield seeks to build on the city’s $1 billion in affordable housing investments by incentivizing faith-based and community-rooted developers. While her environmental platform is less defined, her focus on neighborhood equity implicitly supports climate-conscious planning.

Durhal: District revival and infrastructure alignment

Fred Durhal III, another City Council member, brings a district-first approach focused on economic corridors. His “Main Street in every district” plan aims to restore grocery stores, pharmacies, and walkable public amenities within one mile of every household. Durhal intends to align city investments with state and federal resources to address both housing and climate infrastructure.

His crime prevention strategy emphasizes sustained funding for community violence intervention programs (CVIs), paired with transit improvements and small business growth. In education, he proposes localized hubs to serve students and families directly in their communities.

Kinloch: Building wealth block by block

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. enters the race with a grassroots plan grounded in housing, financial empowerment, and public safety reform. He has pledged to develop 10,000 affordable housing units and build 10 grocery stores in food-insecure neighborhoods.

Kinloch also proposes creating a Detroit municipal bank to help working families access credit and build wealth. His education policy centers on career training linked to job creation and housing expansion. Infrastructure investments, especially in historically neglected areas, are a key part of his climate preparedness efforts.

Jenkins: Nonprofit leadership in public office

Former Council President and nonprofit executive Saunteel Jenkins is leaning on her experience outside government to promote systemwide change. Her education platform includes cradle-to-career programs and expanded after-school offerings.

On crime, Jenkins supports community-based strategies like Shot Stoppers, a CVI model focused on violence interruption, along with mental-health-integrated policing. She has called for urgent solutions to housing insecurity after a series of tragedies involving unhoused families. Jenkins also plans to restructure tax incentives to better support local businesses and environmentally sustainable development.

Craig: Public safety as the starting point

Former police chief James Craig positions himself as the candidate of law and order. His campaign centers on public safety and restoring what he describes as a sense of control and accountability across Detroit’s neighborhoods.

Craig has voiced concerns about current economic and housing efforts but offers few detailed policy plans in these areas. His messaging focuses more on policing and crime reduction than education or climate justice. He emphasizes Detroit’s potential for business growth but with minimal elaboration on implementation.

Other candidates: Passion, limited policy

A handful of additional candidates, including attorney Todd Perkins, Joel Haashiim, Jonathan Barlow, and DaNetta Simpson, have entered the race but have yet to release fully articulated platforms. While some represent community voices and long-time activism, their stances on education, housing, safety, economy, and climate remain largely undefined.

Why it matters

The 2025 election will determine more than just leadership—it will decide the shape and soul of Detroit’s next five years. Whether through targeted infrastructure, tax reform, public banking, or expanded community safety models, each candidate offers a vision that could radically redefine the city.

As voters consider their choice, the real question emerges: Which Detroit do you want to see by 2029?