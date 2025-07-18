Fresh Friday: Raekwon, Joyner Lucas, Anycia drop

Fresh Friday: Raekwon’s Return Headlines a Heavy Release Day

This Fresh Friday, July 18, 2025, brings a powerful wave of music from legends and newcomers alike. Whether you’re craving bar-heavy rap, introspective storytelling, or smooth R&B vibes, this week’s drops are locked and loaded. Leading the charge is Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan with his long-awaited solo album, but he’s far from alone. Joyner Lucas, Ace Hood, and Atlanta’s rising stars all bring fire, while R&B gets new heat from Kenyon Dixon. Here’s your full roundup.

Raekwon – The Emperor’s New Clothes

Wu-Tang legend Raekwon returns with a commanding new project that bridges street poetry with soulful, cinematic production. The Emperor’s New Clothes is a bold statement of legacy, filled with wisdom, grit, and grace. Backed by production from Swizz Beatz, Nottz, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, the album features Nas, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and members of Griselda. This isn’t just nostalgia—it’s a masterclass in timeless hip-hop.

Joyner Lucas – ADHD 2

Joyner Lucas drops ADHD 2, the sequel to his 2020 breakout. Known for his rapid-fire flows and emotionally honest lyricism, Joyner goes deeper this time with help from Ty Dolla $ign, T-Pain, Chris Brown, and Big Sean. From the vulnerable to the defiant, Joyner delivers a polished mix of introspection and radio-ready bangers. Highlights include “The Way That I Am” and “One Of Them.”

Ace Hood – S.O.U.L.

Ace Hood rounds out his M.I.N.D./B.O.D.Y./S.O.U.L. trilogy with the final installment—S.O.U.L. This project is a journey inward, offering motivational bars and melodic instrumentals built on themes of purpose and personal growth. Independent, unfiltered, and focused, Ace continues to prove that he’s one of the most resilient voices in modern rap.

Anycia & DJ Drama – Grady Baby

Anycia, one of Atlanta’s boldest emerging voices, teams up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz-backed Grady Baby. With rugged delivery and raw energy, Anycia commands every beat, while Drama adds classic mixtape flair. This one’s for the streets and the car stereos—turn it up.

Che – Rest in Bass

Che brings explosive energy on Rest in Bass, a bass-driven, high-octane project packed with creativity and chaos. Known for his viral flair, Che delivers mosh-ready anthems like “Hellraiser” featuring OsamaSon. If you like your rap with distortion and madness, this is your pick of the week.

Kenyon Dixon – Closer (Deluxe)

R&B purist Kenyon Dixon drops the deluxe version of Closer, adding new layers to an already elegant project. Known for bringing 90s soul into today’s world, Dixon’s voice is velvet, his songwriting crisp. With added tracks and smoother transitions, this is date-night perfection.

Final Word

This week’s Fresh Friday lineup proves that hip-hop and R&B are thriving across generations and styles. From Raekwon’s legendary return to Joyner’s personal evolution, from Ace Hood’s purpose-driven bars to Kenyon Dixon.

Build your playlist, roll the windows down, or light the incense—this one’s got something for every mood.