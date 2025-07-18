LeBron James expected to announce huge career decision soon

NBA legend LeBron James is reportedly ready to make a career-defining announcement as he prepares to play in his record-breaking 23rd NBA season, Sports Illustrated and ClutchPoints report.

A few pro basketball insiders are convinced that King James, who turns 41 in December, will announce before the 2025-26 NBA season that he will retire at its conclusion.

Industry insiders reportedly speak about LeBron’s future

ClutchPoints has gone on the record stating that “Many around the league are beginning to connect the dots that James may not sign another contract with the Lakers because he may not sign another contract at all,” Brett Siegel reports. “Everyone knows that retirement is on the horizon for LeBron, and multiple agents, scouts, and rival team representatives shared with ClutchPoints that they believe James is gearing up to announce he will retire after the 2025-26 season.”

Some believe that James will tell the public before the NBA cranks back up in October so that he can enjoy league-wide tributes in each NBA city.

“Haven’t we always talked about Year 23 being his last?” one Western Conference scout told ClutchPoints. “It is clear he isn’t happy with the way things are going with the Lakers, and this would be the best time for him to go out on his own terms. Not to mention, we are out here (in Las Vegas), and the worst-kept secret regarding expansion is that LeBron wants in on the team that will be coming here.”

LeBron James and the Lakers may not be on the same page

James is at odds with the Lakers’ direction because they are building towards the future, starting with the blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic from Dallas. LBJ, whose career is nearing its end, wanted to gear up now for one more push towards a championship.

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor recently shared with Sports Illustrated that he expects James to “make it known” of his intentions to leave the game he’s loved since he was a pre-teen in Akron, Ohio.

“The one thing that I will say is that he is going — I believe, based on everything that I know about LeBron and all the conversations that I’ve had with people in his orbit, his general orbit — I believe that LeBron is going to make it known that he is going to retire before he retires,” Fedor said. “It’s not going to be a situation where he plays out the final year, and then in the offseason, he just retires.

The executive continues. “The sense that I get is LeBron wants it all. He wants the farewell tour. He wants all of these different franchises reliving all of his moments against them. He wants all of the glitz and the glam that comes with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, calling it quits, eventually.”

Another trusted source, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, recently stated confidently that the 2025-26 season could be James’ last in the NBA.

There may be a void on sports talk shows without LeBron

LBJ’s agent, Klutch Sports Group founder and CEO Rich Paul, recently surmised that there will be a huge void that sports talk shows will have to fill when James hangs it up.

“When LeBron James retires, the media will have to find a new boogeyman to hate on just to chase likes and boost ratings,” Paul said on Sirius XM.

“There’s so many voices in today’s game and around today’s game, in media and things like that, and everyone has a job to do,” he added.