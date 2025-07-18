Ross Mac’s plan to save Black wealth from hitting zero

Ross Mac is on a mission to transform the financial landscape for Black communities. A former Wall Street professional who worked at Morgan Stanley in sales and trading before returning to Chicago to work at a hedge fund, Mac witnessed firsthand the exclusion of Black professionals from high-level financial opportunities. As the creator of Maconomics and visionary behind the Maconomics Wealth Summit, he’s working to democratize financial knowledge and create pathways to generational wealth.

Mac’s journey from Chicago’s South Shore to Wall Street and back again has given him unique insights into both the barriers facing Black communities and the tools needed to overcome them.

His work addresses a sobering reality: the median net worth of Black families in Chicago is currently zero, and without intervention, the median net worth of Black families across America will reach zero by 2053. The Maconomics Wealth Summit represents his answer to this crisis—a comprehensive, transformative event designed to provide practical financial education and real-world solutions.

What inspired you to create the Maconomics Wealth Summit, and why did you feel now was the right time?

I’m from the South Side, I’m from South Shore, but I was lucky enough to work on Wall Street at revenue-generating positions. I worked at Morgan Stanley doing sales and trading, then I came home to Chicago where I worked at a hedge fund. What I realized is that when it comes to finance as a whole, it’s almost like a very close-knit fraternity, and not a lot of us are there. I remember being the first Black guy on my desk at Morgan Stanley, and this was in 2012. It’s not like we’re talking about the eighties where it was normal to be the only one.

I was just tired of us not having a seat at the table, because having a seat at the table means other people are able to be effective. The overall knowledge and access to information had been effectively kept from us. By working on Wall Street, compliance issues wouldn’t allow me to get on social media and TV and talk freely about stocks because of compliance.

When I moved back to Chicago, I realized the median net worth of a Black person in 2024 is zero. Literally, the median net worth of a Black family in Chicago is zero. Then I look at national statistics—by the year 2053, the median net worth of a Black family across all of America will be zero. I’m tired of just hearing about it. Let me be part of the solution.

What makes this summit stand out from other financial literacy or wealth-building events?

It’s one thing to have people talk at you versus hearing people talk with you. When you come, it’s going to be very transformative where a person, when they leave, they’re going to have the true blueprint to change their life, change their relationship with money.

They’re going to know how to go from A to Z—how to finally budget better, how to get out of debt, what account to open, what to invest in that account, what skill sets they need, what financing they need if they want to be an entrepreneur, how much life insurance they need, and what company to get it from.

We’re talking about estate planning. It’s one thing when you hear about Michael Jackson and most recently Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther—people fighting over their estate because they don’t have an estate plan. We got Union Life, which is the oldest Black-owned life insurance company in America. We got Morgan Stanley helping us talk about investing 101. We got US Bank with C-suite executives. We got a multitude of famous people coming too. It’s all about transforming people.

Who is this summit designed for, and what kind of transformation do you hope attendees walk away with?

We were really intentional about getting the right people in the building. We worked with nonprofits where sponsors donated tickets. Research shows by age seven, you’ve already formed how you will be with money. It’s not too late to break a bad habit, but we want those young adults who are getting ready for high school, getting ready for college, getting jobs, getting access to credit cards. We want them to know exactly what to do.

We also want those young adults who have a job but don’t know what to do with their 401K, don’t know what to invest in. We got entrepreneurs or people who want to be entrepreneurs who don’t have true guidance. We got older people too. We’re asking questions from a financial wealth management standpoint—if I’m 25, how should I be approaching it? If I’m 55, how should I be approaching it? We got the entire gamut, but the right people are those who, once they hear the information, will be able to put it into practice.

Can you share some highlights or key sessions that people should look forward to during the summit?

I got my guy Antoine Walker talking—he’s one of the biggest advocates for saying young athletes need financial literacy. If you can’t manage $10,000, you can’t manage $10 million. That panel will be led by three athletes: one NBA, two former NFL players.

The younger kids are going to gravitate to a panel that has two actors from The Chi and my guy Amir, who’s the CEO of Breaker. It’s all about monetizing your fan base. These kids want to be streamers, so that’s something they’re going to resonate with.

I got my home girl Budgetnista, who, just like me, was on the Netflix documentary “Get Smart with Money.” We both have helped shape and transform millions of lives. We got Black McDonald’s operators talking about what it takes to be a franchise owner. We got my brother Chris Sain for people trying to learn how to trade in the stock market. We’re talking life insurance, estate planning, real estate. All of it is something that everybody needs to hear.

What’s one message or piece of advice you hope resonates with everyone who attends the Maconomics Wealth Summit?

You got to learn to pay yourself first. People when they get older always say, “Man, I wish I would have known this. I wish I would have done this when I was younger,” and they think that’s the end-all be-all, so now they’re embarrassed and no longer want to start investing. I tell them all the time that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but the second best time is today.

You got to start, and it boils down to paying our future selves. We’re conditioned to pay our bills—our Capital One credit card, our mortgage, our car note, our phone bill, Netflix. All that’s automatically paid every month. But we need to also be conditioned to pay ourselves first. What I mean by that is investing so that your future self could actually reap the benefits of the work you put in today and the discipline that you took today.

What long-term impact or legacy are you hoping to create with this summit?

Helping our people have a much better relationship with money and understand that they have the ability to be rich, no matter where they are in their life. There’s a true blueprint to becoming wealthy. It’s just a function of staying disciplined and consistent—better managing our inflows and outflows by budgeting, getting out of bad debt, building up an emergency fund and investing every month like our life depends on it, because it does.

The legacy is teaching our people—not only giving them a fish, but more importantly, teaching them how to be fishermen. With that, everybody’s going to learn how to build generational wealth and keep passing that knowledge down, so that by the year 2053, our median net worth is not zero.

How can people get involved and where can they find more information?

Definitely go to maconomics.com and you can buy your tickets. You can also follow me at I’m Ross Mac—that’s the letter I, the letter M, and then ROSS MAC. We’re going to make history.

The Maconomics Wealth Summit runs July 18-20, featuring a welcome event for sponsors and speakers, a full day of programming at Whitney Young from 9 AM to 3 PM, followed by an all-white yacht party. Sunday focuses on philanthropy with the Maconomics Foundation, featuring Chicago athletes like Jabari Parker and Javonte Green, cast from The Chi, and various artists coming together for a great cause.

Ross Mac’s vision extends beyond a single event—he’s building a movement to ensure that financial literacy and wealth-building strategies become as automatic as paying monthly bills. Through the Maconomics Wealth Summit, he’s creating the blueprint for a generation that will break the cycle of financial exclusion and build lasting prosperity.