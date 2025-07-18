Safer Beauty Bill targets hidden toxic chemicals in cosmetics

A comprehensive federal bill package aimed at eliminating toxic chemicals from cosmetics was reintroduced this week, marking the third attempt to bring stricter safety standards to the beauty industry. The Federal Safer Beauty Bill Package consists of four bills designed to close regulatory gaps that currently allow harmful substances in everyday personal care products.

The legislative framework

The Toxic-Free Beauty Act, led by Representatives Jan Schakowsky and Lizzie Fletcher, would ban 18 of the most dangerous chemicals found in cosmetics, including mercury, parabens, lead, asbestos, and toluene. The legislation also targets entire classes of formaldehyde-releasing preservatives and ortho-phthalates.

“We are living proof that it is possible to have a successful company that makes and sells beauty and personal care products without unsafe ingredients,” said Hannah Diop, co-founder and CEO of Sienna Naturals, during a press briefing. “The clean cosmetics industry is the fastest growing segment of cosmetics because we’re providing consumers with safe non-toxic products.”

Addressing health disparities

The Cosmetic Safety Protections for Communities of Color and Salon Workers Act specifically addresses the disproportionate exposure risks faced by vulnerable populations. Women of color spend significantly more on beauty products, with Black women alone spending $7.5 billion annually and purchasing nine times more hair care products than other demographics.

“Women of color and professional salon workers are at most risk because a lot of the products being marketed to us have some of the most harmful chemicals found in them,” explained Tiah Tomlin, who testified about community impact.

The bill would fund research, educational materials, and outreach programs while requiring manufacturers to provide safety data sheets in multiple languages, including Spanish and Chinese.

International comparison reveals gaps

The current regulatory landscape shows stark contrasts with international standards. The European Union has banned over 2,000 chemicals from personal care products, while the United States has prohibited only 15 chemicals in more than 80 years.

Dr. McDonald, a health expert who testified, emphasized the urgency: “The European Union has a preventive approach when it comes to health. We still need the FDA to truly commit to saying that these chemicals cannot be in these products.”

Transparency requirements

Two additional bills in the package address ingredient disclosure. The Cosmetic Hazardous Ingredient Right to Know Act would require companies to list secret fragrance and flavor ingredients on labels and websites. The Cosmetic Supply Chain Transparency Act would mandate full ingredient disclosure throughout the manufacturing process.

Industry support grows

The legislation has garnered support from over 150 organizations and businesses, including major clean beauty brands like Dr. Bronner’s, Badger, and Counter. These companies collectively serve more than 254 million customers nationwide.

“Regulation will force innovation,” Diop argued. “When the European Union banned 2,500 chemicals, it didn’t destroy their beauty industry. Their beauty industry is thriving. It sparked reformulation and the creation of safer alternatives.”

Health concerns drive urgency

Scientific studies increasingly link cosmetic chemicals to serious health conditions. Breast cancer, learning disabilities, early puberty, infertility, and reproductive harm have all been associated with exposure to toxic chemicals in beauty products.

Of particular concern are synthetic braids, which research shows can contain carcinogens like lead and benzene. Despite these findings, regulatory jurisdiction remains unclear, with both the FDA and Consumer Product Safety Commission declining oversight responsibility.

Legislative outlook

The bill package was just introduced in the House and will be referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. While no Republican co-sponsors have signed on yet, advocates remain optimistic about bipartisan support.

“Exposure to toxic chemicals in beauty and personal care products do not discriminate based on party affiliation,” said Janet Nudelman, Senior Director at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. “This is an equal opportunity offender.”

The legislation builds on the 2022 Modernization of Cosmetic Regulations Act, which granted the FDA recall authority and required facility registration but stopped short of banning specific toxic chemicals.