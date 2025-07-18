Simon Guobadia sues Porsha Williams for posting on sex life

Simon Guobadia is still fuming at his ex-wife Porsha Williams for the abject humiliation she has subjected him to, including her posts about his alleged lack of virility in the bedroom.

Williams claims Guobadia suffers from ED

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Williams, 44, reportedly posted multiple Instagram messages discussing how Guobadia suffered from erectile dysfunction — though she never mentioned him by name — and other personal fragilities. Guobadia is subsequently suing Williams for $500,000 for lost business opportunities and sponsorships and is seeking unspecified general damages for emotional distress and irreparable harm to his reputation.

Williams, a legacy star on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and the Nigerian-born businessman were married for only 15 months before she initiated the divorce proceedings in February 2024 after exchanging vows in November 2022.

Simon Guobadia said he was shellshocked that Porsha Williams filed for divorce

Guobadia previously told the media that the news of the divorce ambushed him. He claimed he learned of Williams’ intent to dissolve the union like everyone else did — via the media. He claimed their relationship became “contentious” and combative when she started “making negative, false and misleading statements about him on social media, using her outsized platform to negatively influence public perception of him.”

About a year after Williams filed the divorce documents, Guobadia told Page Six that he “absolutely” regretted marrying the reality TV star in the first place, adding that he was “targeted for financial reasons.”

Guobadia now seeks revenge

Now, Guobadia is seeking legal recourse for the alleged pain and suffering she inflicted on his life, and he is using Williams’ social media posts as receipts of her attempts to besmirch him publicly.

“These posts were intentionally crafted to imply that [Guobadia] suffers from this condition, casting him in a negative and humiliating light,” his lawyer asserts in the legal filings.

“The nature, timing, and context of these posts, amidst the couple’s public separation, led reasonable viewers to infer that [Williams’] statements were referring to [Guobadia] – because they were.”

Moreover, Guobadia said that Williams stated things as if they were true, adding they were “presented in a factual manner” that his alleged impotence in the bedroom were “clearly intended to cast” Guobadia in a “negative and humiliating light.”

Continuing, Guobadia counters that “[Williams’] statements were false; [Guobadia] does not have ED and has never suffered from or been diagnosed with this condition,” he said, according to InTouch Weekly.

Simon Guobadia has since been deported

Guobadia, who had been trying to attain American citizenship since the early 1980s, was deported after multiple convictions on bank and wire fraud and for twice staying in the country after his visa expired. In February, as part of President Trump’s mass deportation campaign, Guobadia was arrested by ICE agents and transported to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, about 140 miles south of his metro Atlanta home. He remained there until he was flown to his Nigerian homeland in June 2025.

The businessman, who was frequently featured on the RHOA show while married to Williams, accuses his ex-spouse of causing incalculable and irreversible harm to his reputation and image.

“By making these claims in a public forum, [Williams] ensured their immediate and widespread dissemination, amplifying the harm to [Guobadia’s] credibility and social esteem.”

Williams trashes Guobadia’s lawsuit

Williams responded to the lawsuit through her attorney, asking the judge to dismiss the case, according to Us Weekly:

“None of [Williams’] posts refer to any particular individual, let alone [Guobadia] specifically. [Williams] cannot and should not be held liable for sharing information regarding a common condition that likely plagues many of [Williams’] social media followers. For this reason, and the reasons detailed herein, this Court should dismiss [Guobadia’s] Complaint in its entirety.”