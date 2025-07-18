SZA and Nicki’s feud gets even messier

The ongoing dispute between SZA and Nicki Minaj has reached a new level of intensity, with the Good Days singer revealing that she previously declined multiple collaboration requests from the rap superstar. This revelation adds another layer to what has become one of music’s most public feuds in recent months.

The genesis of a musical battleground

The conflict erupted earlier this week when Minaj launched a series of attacks targeting SZA’s management team, specifically directing inflammatory comments toward Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson. The Trinidadian-born rapper’s remarks, including derogatory references to Henderson, marked the beginning of what would become an increasingly personal exchange between the two artists.

Minaj’s assault extended beyond management disputes, as she accused SZA of engaging in bullying behavior toward music industry heavyweights including Beyoncé and Rihanna. The Pink Friday artist amplified her accusations by resharing what she claimed were old social media posts from SZA containing negative commentary about these established stars.

Feature requests and rejection revelations

The feud took an unexpected turn when SZA decided to expose the private nature of their previous interactions. In response to Minaj‘s continued attacks, the St. Louis-born vocalist shared screenshots of alleged text message exchanges that painted a different picture of their relationship dynamic.

According to SZA’s disclosure, Minaj had reached out on multiple occasions seeking collaboration opportunities, only to receive silence in return. The Kill Bill singer’s response highlighted this pattern, suggesting that Minaj’s current animosity stemmed from these professional rejections rather than any legitimate grievances.

SZA’s message noted that Minaj had asked for features twice without response, while also referencing how the rapper had previously incorporated SZA’s lyrics into her own work, specifically the line “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo.”

Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed. pic.twitter.com/tSnhAkCpqx — SZA (@sza) July 17, 2025

Social media warfare and personal attacks

The exchange intensified when Minaj interpreted SZA’s seemingly innocent social media post about Mercury retrograde as a direct provocation. What began as an astrological reference quickly devolved into harsh personal attacks, with Minaj comparing SZA to a “dead dog” and making references to her appearance.

The Starships performer’s response demonstrated the volatile nature of their interaction, telling SZA to “draw your freckles back on” while continuing her personal attacks.

Broader industry implications

Minaj’s attacks weren’t limited to SZA alone, as she continued her ongoing campaign against Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. The rapper has been vocal about supporting Perez’s daughter, Demoree Hadley, who has made serious allegations about her mother’s involvement in her mental health treatment.

This campaign has become a recurring theme in Minaj’s recent social media activity, often intersecting with her other feuds and controversies. Perez, who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for drug-related charges, has become a frequent target of Minaj’s public criticisms

SZA’s response and professional success

Rather than engaging in prolonged social media warfare, SZA chose to highlight her current professional achievements as a counter-narrative to Minaj’s attacks. The singer emphasized her successful Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar and the genuine support she receives from fans in real-world settings.

Her response reflected a strategic approach to handling online criticism, noting how she gets “bullied by millions online every day” but then steps out to packed stadium tours where people show her “REAL love.” She emphasized that her parents are healthy and she’s experiencing the most success of her career, telling critics to “get some perspective” and “bark at the wall.”

This latest controversy illustrates how contemporary artist disputes play out across digital platforms, with private communications becoming public ammunition. The feud demonstrates the complex dynamics between established and emerging artists in an industry where collaboration requests can become sources of conflict when declined.

As both artists continue their respective careers, this feud serves as a reminder of how quickly professional relationships can deteriorate in the social media age, where private grievances become public spectacles and artistic collaborations can transform into personal vendettas.