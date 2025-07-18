This dating debate is dividing women on social media

Your TikTok feed is probably flooded with women holding up scorecards, rating their partners’ behavior as either “bare minimum” or “princess treatment.” From surprise coffee runs to elaborate date nights, everything gets ranked in this viral trend that’s got people either cheering or cringing.

The hashtag #princesstreatment has racked up millions of views, with women showcasing moments when their partners went above and beyond. But here’s the thing — not everyone’s celebrating. Some folks are wondering if we’re setting the bar too high or missing the point entirely about what makes relationships actually work.

Why women are embracing higher standards

Let’s be real — many women have spent years accepting the bare minimum in relationships. You know what we’re talking about. The guys who think remembering your birthday deserves a medal, or who act like texting back within 24 hours is some kind of heroic gesture.

This trend is pushing back against that energy. Women are celebrating partners who actually put in effort — the ones who remember you mentioned wanting to try that new restaurant three weeks ago, or who show up with your favorite snacks when you’re stressed.

Supporters argue that princess treatment isn’t about demanding expensive gifts or constant attention. It’s about expecting consistency, thoughtfulness, and emotional presence. These women are saying they deserve partners who actively choose to make them feel valued, not just tolerated.

The trend has sparked conversations about self-worth and relationship standards that many women desperately needed to have. When you’ve been conditioned to accept crumbs, seeing someone get the whole meal can be pretty eye-opening.

The critics aren’t having it

But not everyone’s buying what this trend is selling. Critics worry that princess treatment promotes a transactional view of love, where affection gets measured in gifts, grand gestures, and Instagram-worthy moments.

Some relationship experts point out that the trend reinforces traditional gender roles — men as providers, women as recipients who judge and evaluate. This framework can put pressure on partners to perform love instead of simply living it.

There’s also concern about the materialistic undertones. When princess treatment videos focus heavily on expensive dates, designer gifts, and lavish surprises, it can send the message that love equals spending money. That’s problematic, especially for young people still forming their ideas about healthy relationships.

The trend might also create unrealistic expectations. Real relationships involve mundane moments, bad days, and times when your partner can’t be your personal entertainment committee. Life isn’t a constant stream of princess treatment moments, and that’s completely normal.

What healthy relationships actually need

Here’s what gets lost in all the ranking and rating — the best relationships aren’t built on grand gestures or constant validation. They’re built on respect, communication, and genuine care for each other’s wellbeing.

Princess treatment can be lovely when it comes from a place of authentic affection. But if you’re keeping score or creating content around your partner’s efforts, you might be missing the deeper connection that actually sustains relationships.

The most important question isn’t whether your partner gives you princess treatment. It’s whether they respect you, support your goals, communicate openly, and show up consistently in ways that matter to you. Sometimes that looks like surprise flowers. Sometimes it looks like doing dishes without being asked.

Every person deserves to feel valued and cherished in their relationship. But that doesn’t always translate to social media moments or scorecard-worthy gestures.

Finding balance in modern romance

The princess treatment trend highlights something important — many people, especially women, have been accepting less than they deserve in relationships. That’s worth addressing. But the solution isn’t creating new pressure or unrealistic standards.

Instead of ranking your partner’s behavior online, consider having honest conversations about what makes you feel loved and appreciated. Everyone expresses and receives affection differently, and understanding those differences matters more than any viral trend.

You deserve kindness, respect, and genuine effort from your partner. But remember that healthy relationships are built on mutual care, not performance reviews. The best love stories aren’t the ones that go viral — they’re the ones that last.