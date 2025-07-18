A multitude of Caitlin Clark fans are devastated and angry that their favorite player has withdrawn from the activities of WNBA All-Star Weekend, including the All-Star Game, due to a recurring groin injury.
Their outrage is magnified because the All-Star Weekend is being played in Indianapolis, the home of Clark’s Indiana Fever. Clark was also scheduled to participate in the highly anticipated 3-point contest, which she also won’t suit up for.
Many fans blame the league and the players for Caitlin Clark’s injuries
And many Clark fans are blaming the WNBA, Clark’s opponents, and some even went so far as to blame Black players, who are allegedly jealous and hateful towards CC, for allegedly beating her up on the court and wearing her down.
After emerging relatively unscathed following her rookie year in 2024, Clark came into the preseason hampered by injuries. CC sat out the first preseason game with a quad muscle injury, which eventually cost her five regular-season games. Later on in the first half of the season, Clark was beset by a nagging groin injury, which will keep her off the court for the All-Star Game.
At the beginning of the week, Indianapolis was in a state of bliss because they believed the game’s most popular player and exalted hero was going to show up and show out in her new hometown (Clark was born and raised in neighboring Iowa).
However, Clark’s vast fan base — she garnered a WNBA record number of votes for the WNBA All-Star Game — erupted in anger, shock and despondency when she notified them that she wouldn’t be able to be a part of the games.
Many fans erupt with exasperation and hostility
“My week is ruined,” one person said somberly after getting the news from the Indiana Fever official X page.
Others distributed the blame among the WNBA, the commissioner, and the so-called disgruntled players in the league that CC fans believe are not appreciative of the multitude of new fans to the league.
Many fans offered their condolences and wished Clark well on her recovery. Others, however, unleashed their hostility on the league for not “protecting” CC.
“Blame the refs and the no fair play from those female players,” said one fan, while another blamed Black players. “And there it @WNBA, you dumbarses. After letting Snow White get mugged every game day by the opposing black players, she’s sitting out. Good for her.”
And the assault on the game continued unabated.
- “Now witness no one watching the all star game as the game’s All Star is out with an injury.”
- “I mean I knew this would be the case but still, (Commissioner) Cathy Englebert will PAY for her crimes!!”
- “If players weren’t allowed to assault her, maybe she’d be playing.”
- “You would hope, the administration of the WNBA would realize they themselves by promoting unruly fouls in the name of ‘physicality’ have shot themselves in the foot. Too many players are getting routinely injured. This is not pro basketball. Street ballers are more considerate.”
- “Congrats wbna you let everyone Beat your superstar into the ground and now the ratings will plummet.”
- “@WNBA, this is on your bulls–t league. Refusing to protect the players.”
There is a large contingent of CC fans that share the following sentiment and therefore vowed not to watch the All-Star Game.
“The WNBA is nothing without Caitlin Clark and they’re going to understand this soon enough.”