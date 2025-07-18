A multitude of Caitlin Clark fans are devastated and angry that their favorite player has withdrawn from the activities of WNBA All-Star Weekend, including the All-Star Game, due to a recurring groin injury.

Their outrage is magnified because the All-Star Weekend is being played in Indianapolis, the home of Clark’s Indiana Fever. Clark was also scheduled to participate in the highly anticipated 3-point contest, which she also won’t suit up for.

Many fans blame the league and the players for Caitlin Clark’s injuries

And many Clark fans are blaming the WNBA, Clark’s opponents, and some even went so far as to blame Black players, who are allegedly jealous and hateful towards CC, for allegedly beating her up on the court and wearing her down.

After emerging relatively unscathed following her rookie year in 2024, Clark came into the preseason hampered by injuries. CC sat out the first preseason game with a quad muscle injury, which eventually cost her five regular-season games. Later on in the first half of the season, Clark was beset by a nagging groin injury, which will keep her off the court for the All-Star Game.

At the beginning of the week, Indianapolis was in a state of bliss because they believed the game’s most popular player and exalted hero was going to show up and show out in her new hometown (Clark was born and raised in neighboring Iowa).

However, Clark’s vast fan base — she garnered a WNBA record number of votes for the WNBA All-Star Game — erupted in anger, shock and despondency when she notified them that she wouldn’t be able to be a part of the games.