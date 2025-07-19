NBA free agency 2025: The biggest winners and losers

Free agency is like Christmas morning for NBA fans — except instead of unwrapping presents, we’re watching teams unwrap either brilliant moves or expensive mistakes. The 2025 summer has delivered both in spectacular fashion, with some franchises making moves that’ll have their fanbases dancing while others are probably wondering if their front offices have lost their minds.

From Damian Lillard’s heartwarming return to Portland to the Bucks pulling off financial gymnastics that would make an accountant dizzy, this summer’s been wilder than a reality TV show finale. Let’s break down who’s sleeping soundly tonight and who’s probably stress-eating ice cream while second-guessing every decision.

The home run signings that changed everything

Sometimes the best stories write themselves. Lillard heading back to Portland after his Milwaukee disaster feels like the sports equivalent of your favorite TV show getting a perfect ending. The three-year, $42 million deal isn’t just about basketball — it’s about a player getting to finish his story where it started.

Sure, Lillard’s coming off an Achilles injury that’ll keep him out most of this season, but Portland’s playing the long game here. They’re essentially getting a potential All-Star for 2026-27 at bargain prices while giving their fans the closure they deserved. Plus, the financial flexibility this creates is chef’s kiss perfect.

Myles Turner’s shocking Bucks move

Nobody saw this coming, and that’s what makes it beautiful. Turner leaving the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers to join Milwaukee was like watching your favorite plot twist unfold in real time. The four-year, $107 million deal might have required some creative cap wizardry, but the Bucks just landed a younger, healthier version of Brook Lopez.

The fact that Milwaukee had to waive and stretch Damian Lillard’s entire contract over five seasons shows just how committed they are to this vision. Sometimes you have to spend money to make money, and Turner gives them exactly what they need alongside Giannis Antetokounpo.

Houston’s depth building masterclass

The Rockets have been quieter than a library during finals week, but they’ve been making smart moves. Re-signing Fred VanVleet to a team-friendly deal and adding Dorian Finney-Smith shows they understand how to build around their young core while staying competitive.

Finney-Smith’s four-year, $53 million contract fills the defensive void left by trading away pieces for Kevin Durant. When you can add proven veterans without breaking the bank, that’s how championship teams are built.

The contracts that might age like milk

Look, everyone loves Booker, but extending him for two more years at $70 million per season starting in 2028 feels like the basketball equivalent of buying a luxury car right before a recession. The guy’s talented, no doubt, but he’s never been the kind of superstar who carries teams to championships as the No. 1 option.

By the time this extension kicks in, Booker will be approaching 32 with a skill set that relies heavily on athleticism. Phoenix is betting big on a player who’s made All-NBA twice in his career and received MVP votes exactly once. That’s a lot of money for a lot of unknowns.

Milwaukee’s veteran gambles

The Bucks are handing out player options like candy on Halloween, and that could bite them later. Giving guys like Gary Harris and Jericho Sims player options for 2026-27 seems unnecessary when they could have gotten these players without those perks.

Player options have a history of creating roster headaches when mediocre players decide to stick around for guaranteed money instead of testing the market. Milwaukee might regret this approach when they’re trying to make moves down the road.

The moves that make perfect sense

The Thunder continue to be the smartest team in the room, structuring deals to maximize current spending while maintaining future flexibility. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s supermax extension was inevitable, but the way they’ve staggered contracts for role players shows championship-level planning.

Every move Oklahoma City makes feels calculated to perfection. They’re not just building for now — they’re building for sustained excellence, and that’s terrifying for the rest of the league.

Portland’s patient rebuild

The Trail Blazers are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Bringing back Lillard while maintaining cap flexibility shows they understand timing. They’re not rushing into mediocrity — they’re positioning themselves to be players when the right opportunities arise.

Sometimes the best move is knowing when not to make a move, and Portland’s patience should pay dividends down the road.

The head-scratching decisions

Four years and $104 million for Poeltl feels like the Raptors are paying starter money for a player who might not even be in their long-term plans. The center will be 32 when this deal kicks in, and Toronto’s nowhere near contention right now.

This feels like the kind of contract teams make when they’re afraid of having nothing rather than being strategic about roster building. Poeltl’s solid, but this money could have been spent more wisely.

New Orleans’ center collection

The Pelicans seem to be collecting centers like they’re Pokemon cards. After drafting Derik Queen and already having young options, signing Kevon Looney to a two-year deal worth significant money doesn’t make much sense.

Looney’s a solid veteran, but New Orleans has bigger needs than adding another non-shooting big man. This feels like a move made for the sake of making a move rather than addressing actual roster construction.

The smart value plays

The Pistons quietly had a solid summer by adding Caris LeVert and re-signing Paul Reed to reasonable contracts. Neither player is flashy, but each fills specific needs without breaking the bank or creating future cap problems.

Sometimes the best free agency moves are the ones that don’t make headlines but make your team better. Detroit understood the assignment.

Clippers’ depth additions

Re-signing Nicolas Batum and adding Brook Lopez gives the Clippers the kind of veteran depth that wins playoff games. Both players know their roles and bring championship experience without demanding starting spots or huge minutes.

Building a deep, experienced roster is how you survive the regular season grind and make noise in the playoffs.

What it all means

This free agency period perfectly illustrates the difference between teams that plan ahead and those that react to market pressure. The smartest organizations made moves that improve their present while protecting their future. The less savvy ones either overpaid for mediocrity or made splash moves without considering long-term consequences.

The second apron restrictions have changed how teams operate, forcing more strategic thinking about roster construction. Some franchises have adapted beautifully, while others are still learning these lessons the expensive way.

As training camps approach, the teams that made smart, calculated moves should feel confident about their direction. Those that got caught up in the moment might be hoping their expensive gambles pay off sooner rather than later.

The beauty of free agency is that we won’t know who really won until these contracts play out over the next few seasons. But right now, it’s clear which organizations understand the new NBA landscape and which ones are still figuring it out.