The viral cleaning hack that’s also a beauty treatment

You’ve probably scrolled past countless cleaning hacks that promise to revolutionize your routine, but this viral trend is different. It’s not just about getting your surfaces spotless — it’s about giving your skin the glow-up it deserves while you’re at it.

We’re talking about baking soda, that humble white powder sitting in your pantry that’s about to become your new multitasking hero. This kitchen staple has taken social media by storm, and for good reason. It cleans everything from stubborn stains to clogged drains, but here’s the plot twist — it’s also an incredible beauty treatment that costs pennies compared to expensive spa services.

Let’s break down why this simple ingredient is having such a major moment and how you can use it to upgrade both your cleaning game and your skincare routine.

Why baking soda works for everything

The science behind baking soda’s versatility is actually pretty straightforward. Its alkaline nature makes it incredibly effective at breaking down acidic stains and neutralizing odors around your home. But that same gentle abrasive quality also makes it perfect for buffing away dead skin cells and unclogging pores.

Unlike harsh chemical cleaners or expensive exfoliants, baking soda is gentle enough for most skin types while still being powerful enough to tackle tough cleaning jobs. It’s naturally antimicrobial, which means it fights bacteria both on surfaces and on your skin.

The alkaline properties help balance your skin’s pH levels, which can reduce excess oil production and minimize breakouts. At the same time, those same properties neutralize acids that cause stains and odors in your home.

This dual-action approach is why beauty enthusiasts and cleaning fanatics alike are singing baking soda’s praises across social media platforms. You’re literally getting two treatments for the price of one incredibly affordable ingredient.

Your skin transformation starts here

Here’s where things get really exciting for your beauty routine. Create a gentle face scrub by mixing three parts baking soda with one part water to form a paste. This mixture exfoliates dead skin cells while absorbing excess oil, leaving your face smoother and brighter than expensive department store scrubs.

For body care, add half a cup of baking soda to your bath water for an incredibly soft, spa-like experience. The alkaline bath helps soothe irritated skin, reduce inflammation, and leave your entire body feeling silky smooth. It’s like having a luxury treatment without the luxury price tag.

You can also create a deodorizing foot soak by dissolving three tablespoons of baking soda in warm water. Soak your feet for 15-20 minutes to soften calluses and eliminate odor-causing bacteria. Your feet will thank you, especially after long days in closed shoes.

The key is using it consistently but gently — two to three times per week maximum to avoid over-exfoliating your skin.

Cleaning power that actually works

While you’re treating your skin, baking soda is also revolutionizing your cleaning routine in ways that’ll save you money and time. Mix it with white vinegar to create a powerful drain cleaner that dissolves buildup without harsh chemicals.

For tough stains on surfaces, create a paste with baking soda and a little water, then let it sit for 15 minutes before scrubbing. This method works on everything from coffee stains to soap scum, and you don’t have to worry about toxic fumes.

Sprinkle baking soda directly onto carpets before vacuuming to eliminate odors naturally. Leave it for 30 minutes for best results. Your carpets will smell fresh without any artificial fragrances that can trigger sensitivities.

The cleaning applications are endless — from removing crayon marks to freshening up your refrigerator — all while knowing you’re using something safe enough to put on your skin.

The ultimate multitasking routine

Here’s how to maximize your baking soda game: start your cleaning session by treating your skin first, then tackle your home while your face mask is working. Apply a baking soda paste to your face, let it sit for 10 minutes while you clean your bathroom with the same ingredient.

This approach turns mundane chores into self-care time, making both tasks feel less like work and more like productive pampering. You’re literally glowing from the inside out while your space transforms too.

The viral nature of this hack proves that sometimes the best solutions are hiding in plain sight, waiting in your kitchen cabinet all along.