Hollywood nightmare: What really happened to 30 victims?

At least 30 people were injured this morning when a car rammed into a large crowd waiting outside a popular music venue in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. outside The Vermont, a nightclub and live performance venue on Vermont Avenue. Witnesses reported that a dark-colored vehicle suddenly accelerated into the crowd without warning. The group had been lining up to attend a late-night concert when chaos erupted.

Seven people are in critical condition, while six others sustained serious injuries, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. Most of the victims were young adults, and several were transported to nearby hospitals in ambulances. Emergency responders worked quickly to provide medical assistance and coordinate transportation for the injured.

The incident has shocked the East Hollywood community and raised questions about safety measures around popular nightlife venues.

Driver shot by bystanders after crash

Authorities revealed that the driver was shot multiple times by unidentified bystanders shortly after the crash. The driver, described only as a male in his late 20s, is currently hospitalized under police watch. His identity has not been released pending the ongoing investigation.

The motives behind the crash remain unclear as investigators work to piece together what led to the incident. LAPD officers stated they are actively investigating whether the incident was intentional or resulted from impairment, mechanical failure or another cause.

Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation that includes reviewing surveillance footage from the area and interviewing multiple witnesses who were present at the scene. The complex nature of the incident, involving both the vehicle crash and subsequent shooting, has required coordination between multiple law enforcement units.

Investigators are working to determine the timeline of events and establish whether there were any prior interactions between the driver and members of the crowd.

Police investigate shooting of driver

Law enforcement officials are also searching for the individual or individuals who opened fire on the driver following the crash. The shooting adds another layer of complexity to an already tragic situation and raises concerns about public safety responses to crisis situations.

LAPD Captain called the event a horrifying and deeply troubling situation that could have been much worse. The captain expressed concern about the additional dangers created by the shooting, stating that discharging weapons in crowded areas could have escalated the tragedy further. The department is reviewing protocols for crowd control and emergency response in entertainment districts.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted separately from the vehicle incident, though both cases are being coordinated to ensure a comprehensive understanding of all events that occurred.

Community response and ongoing investigation

The Vermont has issued a statement expressing sympathy to victims and their families while promising full cooperation with the investigation. The venue has canceled upcoming shows for the weekend as authorities continue their work and the community processes the tragic events.

Local officials are reviewing safety protocols for entertainment venues and surrounding areas, particularly during late-night hours when large crowds gather. The incident has prompted discussions about crowd management and emergency preparedness in popular nightlife districts.

Emergency response teams praised the quick actions of first responders and medical personnel who provided immediate assistance to victims. Multiple hospitals in the area received patients and activated trauma protocols to handle the influx of injured individuals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that response times were optimal given the circumstances, with multiple ambulances and emergency medical teams arriving within minutes of the initial call.

Investigation continues as community seeks answers

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information about either the vehicle incident or the subsequent shooting to contact police. The LAPD has established a dedicated tip line for this case and is reviewing additional surveillance footage from businesses in the area.

The incident has highlighted ongoing concerns about safety in entertainment districts and the challenges of managing large crowds during popular events. Community leaders are calling for enhanced safety measures and improved coordination between venues and law enforcement.

Victim advocacy groups have mobilized to provide support services for those affected by the incident, including counseling and assistance navigating medical care. Several local organizations have established funds to help victims and their families with expenses related to the incident.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine all factors that contributed to this tragic event and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.