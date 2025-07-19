How ‘Love Island USA’ stars oppose racism and bullying

The reality show “Love Island USA” was initially a platform for romance and connection, but it quickly became a battleground for hate and negativity. Breakout stars Olandria, Chelley, and Huda have emerged as powerful voices against the backlash they faced after leaving the villa. Here’s how they are addressing their critics and standing tall in the face of adversity.

Olandria opens up about facing hate after ‘Love Island USA’

Olandria, who captured the hearts of viewers throughout the season, was affectionately dubbed “the glue of the villa” by her fellow contestants. Her relatable personality and the trending romance with fellow contestant Nicolandria made her a fan favorite. However, with increased visibility came heightened scrutiny and criticism.

In a candid interview with Variety, Olandria shared her struggles with racism and microaggressions that she faced post-show. She recounted a particularly disturbing meme that compared her to George Floyd, a sensitive topic for the Black community. “It’s disgusting, to say the least. I don’t understand how you take a love show and make a comment like that,” she expressed. The emotional toll was significant, with Olandria revealing that both she and her family received death threats.

Chelley returns online to chime in on constant hate

Like Olandria, Chelley also faced harsh criticism during her time on the show, often labeled as a “mean girl” for establishing boundaries. Following her unexpected exit from the villa alongside Ace, Chelley took a break from social media to regroup. Upon her return, she expressed gratitude to her supporters, emphasizing the importance of love and unity.

“To those who’ve stood with me since the beginning, to my new fans, to every person — whether white, Black, purple, yellow — who has shown nothing but love, thank you,” she wrote. “Your words have towered over the hate. It’s carried me, held me, and helped me find so much grace and happiness in my heart.”

Huda addresses hate towards fellow stars

In her reflections on the online backlash, Huda spoke about her relationships with Olandria and Chelley, emphasizing the need for compassion and understanding. “I still love Olandria. If I’m not hating her, I don’t think anyone else should be either,” she stated. Huda condemned the hate and bullying that has permeated the online discourse surrounding the show, highlighting the risks to individuals’ safety.

“I don’t condone hate. I don’t condone bullying… people’s safety is at risk. And the last thing I want is for anyone to feel unsafe or face backlash because of me,” she added.

Love outside of the villa

Despite the negativity faced by some contestants, the support from fans and celebrities has been overwhelming. Notable figures like Marsai Martin and Ryan Destiny have publicly shown their support for the cast. Rapper GloRilla expressed her admiration for Chelley, stating, “I luv Chelley. She can do no wrong.” Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion reaffirmed her support for both Olandria and Chelley after facing backlash for her previous comments.

This outpouring of love and support highlights the resilience of these women and the importance of community in combating hate. As they navigate their post-show lives, Olandria, Chelley, and Huda continue to advocate for love, acceptance, and understanding.