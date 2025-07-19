New Orleans Saints face four critical training camp battles

Training camp season is here, and the New Orleans Saints are walking into it with more question marks than a detective novel. After a brutal 5-12 season that got Dennis Allen fired and left fans wondering if they’d ever see the playoffs again, new coach Kellen Moore has his work cut out for him.

The Saints haven’t sniffed the postseason since Drew Brees hung up his cleats after 2020, and now they’re trying to piece together a competitive roster with aging veterans, unproven quarterbacks, and enough uncertainty to make even the most optimistic fan nervous. Training camp isn’t just about getting in shape anymore – it’s about answering some pretty uncomfortable questions that could determine whether this season is a step forward or another painful step backward.

Moore’s got exactly one shot to prove he can turn this thing around, and the answers to these lingering questions will tell us everything we need to know about whether the Saints are ready to compete or if they’re still stuck in rebuilding mode.

Can the aging core still deliver when it matters?

The Saints are betting big on four veterans who collectively have more miles on them than a cross-country truck driver. Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, and Tyrann Mathieu are all north of 33, and Father Time remains undefeated in professional sports.

Jordan’s situation is particularly fascinating because he’s coming off a season where he looked more frustrated than productive. The 36-year-old defensive end saw his playing time drop under Allen, and he wasn’t exactly thrilled about being asked to play defensive tackle. When a veteran player starts getting moved around positions, that’s usually not a great sign.

The Saints restructured Jordan’s contract to be heavily incentive-based, cutting his guaranteed money in half. That’s front office speak for “prove you’ve still got it.” Meanwhile, they signed Chase Young to provide insurance, which tells you everything about their confidence level in Jordan’s current abilities.

Davis has been the heart of the linebacker corps since 2018, but at 36, even the most reliable players start showing wear and tear. The Saints couldn’t find anyone to replace Zack Baun after he left for Philadelphia, which puts even more pressure on Davis to perform at an elite level.

Then there’s Hill, who tore his ACL in December and remains the biggest wildcard of the group. The Swiss Army knife player has been essential to the Saints’ offensive creativity for years, and losing him for any significant time would be devastating to their already limited offensive weapons.

Is the receiving room ready for prime time?

Last season’s injury parade at wide receiver was uglier than a comedy roast, and now the Saints are hoping for better health and production from a group that’s collectively shorter than most NBA point guards. Chris Olave missed the final eight games with concussion issues, while Rashid Shaheed went down with a knee injury after just six games.

The Saints brought back Brandin Cooks, which sounds great until you remember he caught just 26 passes for 259 yards with Dallas last season. That’s not exactly the production you’d expect from a veteran receiver, and it happened because of both injury and performance issues.

Here’s the thing that should worry Saints fans – their presumed top three receivers are all six feet tall or shorter and weigh less than 200 pounds. In a league where physical receivers dominate, that’s like bringing a butter knife to a sword fight. Cooks can talk all he wants about separating and beating coverage, but size matters when you’re trying to win contested catches and survive hits over the middle.

Shaheed showed promise as both a receiver and return specialist before his injury, while Olave’s concussion history is genuinely concerning for both his career and the team’s depth. If any of these guys miss significant time again, the Saints could be looking at another season of offensive struggles.

Do they have their quarterback of the future?

This might be the most important question facing the entire organization, and the answer involves three young quarterbacks who have a combined zero NFL wins as starters. That’s not exactly inspiring when you’re trying to convince fans that better days are ahead.

Tyler Shough was the second-round pick this year and represents the newest hope for the franchise. Spencer Rattler got his chance last season when Derek Carr was injured and started six games, though the results weren’t exactly spectacular. Jake Haener started one game and got pulled at halftime, which tells you everything about how that went.

The weird part is having three young quarterbacks compete when most teams can barely develop one successfully. Moore seems confident about the group’s potential, but potential doesn’t win football games. These guys need to translate their practice performances into actual wins, something none of them have proven capable of yet.

Rattler has the most experience of the trio, but six starts with no wins isn’t exactly a resume that inspires confidence. The competition between him and Shough will likely extend through training camp, and whoever emerges as the starter will have enormous pressure to perform immediately.

Can they survive losing their starting corners?

The Saints lost both Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore from their starting cornerback rotation, which is like losing both your car keys and your backup keys on the same day. Now they’re counting on Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-year player, to step into a starting role alongside whoever emerges from a pretty thin depth chart.

Isaac Yiadom is back as a veteran presence, and they drafted Quincy Riley in the fourth round, but that’s not exactly a murderer’s row of proven talent. The bright spot might be Alontae Taylor, who’s bounced around different positions like a pinball but seems to have found his groove.

Taylor’s versatility could be crucial in Brandon Staley’s new defensive scheme, especially if he can provide stability while the younger players develop. But asking a player who’s constantly changing positions to be your defensive anchor is risky business.

The Saints are betting that Staley’s defensive system can maximize what they have, but losing two starting corners and replacing them with largely unproven talent is never ideal. This position group could either be a pleasant surprise or a complete disaster, with very little middle ground.

What it all means for 2025

Training camp will reveal whether the Saints are ready to compete or if they’re still a year or two away from relevance. The veteran leadership needs to prove they can still perform at a high level, the young quarterbacks need to show they’re ready for prime time, and the revamped secondary needs to demonstrate it can handle NFL-caliber receivers.

Moore’s got his work cut out for him, but that’s why they pay coaches the big money. The Saints have enough talent to be competitive if everything breaks right, but they also have enough question marks to finish near the bottom of the division if things go wrong.

The answers to these questions will determine whether Saints fans have reason for optimism or if they’re in for another long, frustrating season. Training camp can’t get here fast enough – for better or worse, we’re about to find out what this team is really made of.