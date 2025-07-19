Larger-than-life legend Shaquille O’Neal boasts the kind of career portfolio that many people would kill for. But, much like in his post-playing business life, The Big Diesel remains ravenous for more.

So it makes sense that Shaq would perform the mental acrobatics and fantasize about how his career would be even greater if he had the ultimate teammates.

During Shaq’s visit with the popular sports podcast “Off the Record,” the towering titan of basketball ruminated about his 19-year career with six franchises, which included four NBA titles, one MVP, three Finals MVPs, 15 All-Star selections, and his elevation to one of the top 10 players of all time.

Hosts Bailey Jackson and Lachelle Smith inquired about whether Shaq could have replaced two of his top teammates during his illustrious career — Kobe “Black Mamba” Bryant and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.

Shaq names his fantasy teammates

“I’ll go with Mike [over] Kobe,” Shaq said, referring to Michael Jordan, the man universally considered the greatest of all time. “Trying to win championships — ring culture. Love to play with Mike to learn from him.

O’Neal and Hardaway managed to get to an NBA Finals in the mid-1990s. But he said there is another point guard that he would have loved to play with.

“Or get rid of Penny and give me Magic Johnson, ’cause he was fancy with it. I like being on the end of something fancy.”

This would have undoubtedly resulted in more titles as Jordan finished with six championships while Magic Johnson won five titles in nine title appearances in 11 years in the league.

Shaq disgusted that Kobe Bryant not listed in Top 10 all time

Shaq registered repulsion that his former teammate, the late legend Kobe Bryant, was listed outside the Top 10 players in NBA history.

A recent list by The Bleacher Report has the Black Mamba ranked as the 11th greatest player who ever lived, one behind Steph Curry of the Warriors.

Shaq sneered as he spat out, “Kobe at 11 is criminal.”

The Bleacher Report justified their ranking — which has Jordan at No. 1, LeBron James at No. 2 and Shaq at No. 6 — this way:

“There’s a case to be made that Kobe is actually the most influential to ever set foot on the NBA’s hardwood,” Bleacher Reported argued. “His prime was bisected with two different periods: the era in which mythology reigns supreme, and the social media age, which broadened his exposure and brand and, by extension, his legend,” the publication stated.

“Older heads continue to worship at the altar of his maniacal work ethic. Contemporaries still cite him as a source of stylistic inspiration. From a basketball-reputation perspective, no one’s impact on the game has actively spanned more generations.”

Do you agree with Shaq’s sentiments about Bryant?