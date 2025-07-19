Skai Jackson’s photos of newborn has fans swooning

Hollywood maven Skai Jackson gave all of her fans a case of baby fever when she showed off photos of her infant son, Kasai.

Jackson, 23, celebrated her tyke’s six-month milestone with a carousel of cute pics that has fans swooning over the adorable baby.

Skai Jackson introduces her son, Kasai, to the world

On Friday, July 18, the “Jessie” star flossed Kasai to her nearly 10 million Instagram followers with him rocking pinstriped overalls and included him playing with a pooch on the couch

Fans melt over Skai Jackson’s son

Fans could not get enough of Kasai, with one fan saying, “So handsome ❤️”, while another added, “He already looks like a Disney star 🌟”

Other joined in on the comments section for The Shade Room, saying, “Him issss so cute looking like that man 😂”

“ Omg 😍 she is one of God’s strongest soldier to keep this cuteness under wraps for 6 months 😮‍💨 I would be in the market showing the deli clerk 🤭 You wanna see what I made 😂 ”

“ He’s so adorable but he look like that man tho 💙😂 ”

“ What a cutie. 😩 why does he look like Ace from love island.”

“He looks like her Mom 😍 ”

“ Omggg he is super cute 😍😍😍😍 ”

“ What a beautiful boy ❤️ I wish them the best in this life.”

Skai Jackson’s former boyfriend arrested multiple times

The Jackson journey to motherhood has not been as smooth as her baby’s skin, however. It has been pockmarked with controversy, arrests, alleged burglary, and accusations of domestic violence.

The father of Jackson’s son is a man named Deondre Burgin. In May, Jackson filed a restraining order against Burgin for laying hands on her. According to the police report obtained by People magazine, Burgin allegedly grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against a car window, and punched her in the face.

“The safety and well-being of her family is the top priority,” People mag quoted an insider as stating. “This restraining order was filed as a necessary measure to protect her and her child from continued harassment and threats.”

In another explosive episode on July 14, Burgin was arrested by members of the FBI Task Force for allegedly carjacking a female driver of a Mercedes-Benz in Cincinnati and pistol-whipping her in the face and head several times.

Burgin and an accomplice allegedly fled to Covington in northern Kentucky, right across the bridge from Cincinnati, which is located at the southernmost point in Ohio. Since the pair crossed state lines, the FBI was called in to assist.

After waiving an extradition hearing on Tuesday, July 15, Burgin was extradited to Cincinnati and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.