Tampa Turns Royal Blue: Phi Beta Sigma 2025 Conclave

The vibrant city of Tampa transformed into a sea of royal blue and pure white overnight as close to 10,000 distinguished men descended upon Florida’s Gulf Coast for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.‘s International Conclave. This historic gathering not only brought together members from across the globe but also marked a momentous occasion as the fraternity welcomed its newest class of honorary members into the brotherhood.

Tampa stayed busy all week rolling out the “blue carpet” for the entire “Blue & White Family” hosting Phi Beta Sigma’s constitutionally bound sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s 2025 Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) Conference.

In a gesture that speaks to the lasting impact of Phi Beta Sigma’s mission, Visit Tampa Bay installed a commemorative paver on the iconic Tampa Riverwalk. The paver bears the fraternity’s inspiring motto: “Dream BIG. Act BOLD. Always BELIEVE!” a permanent reminder of the organization’s commitment to excellence and service that will inspire visitors and residents for generations to come.