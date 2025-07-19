Tampa Turns Royal Blue: Phi Beta Sigma 2025 Conclave

The vibrant city of Tampa transformed into a sea of royal blue and pure white overnight as close to 10,000 distinguished men descended upon Florida’s Gulf Coast for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.‘s International Conclave. This historic gathering not only brought together members from across the globe but also marked a momentous occasion as the fraternity welcomed its newest class of honorary members into the brotherhood.
Tampa stayed busy all week rolling out the “blue carpet” for the entire “Blue & White Family” hosting Phi Beta Sigma’s constitutionally bound sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s 2025 Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) Conference.
In a gesture that speaks to the lasting impact of Phi Beta Sigma’s mission, Visit Tampa Bay installed a commemorative paver on the iconic Tampa Riverwalk. The paver bears the fraternity’s inspiring motto: “Dream BIG. Act BOLD. Always BELIEVE!” a permanent reminder of the organization’s commitment to excellence and service that will inspire visitors and residents for generations to come.
Founded on January 9, 1914, at the prestigious Howard University in Washington, D.C., Phi Beta Sigma emerged from the vision of three remarkable African-American students: Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. These founding fathers shared a revolutionary vision that challenged the exclusionary practices of their era. They sought to create more than just another Greek letter organization; they envisioned a brotherhood that would serve as a beacon of inclusivity and service.
This commitment to service is encapsulated in the fraternity’s enduring motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” These words represent more than a slogan; they embody a sacred covenant that binds every member to a life of purposeful engagement and community upliftment. The motto reflects the founders’ belief that education and personal development should never be pursued solely for individual gain but should serve the greater good of humanity.
Over the past 111 years, Phi Beta Sigma has evolved from a small group of idealistic college students into a powerful international network of leaders, professionals, and change agents. The fraternity’s growth has been both organic and strategic, leading to the establishment of several affiliated organizations that extend its reach and impact. These include the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, which supports educational and charitable initiatives; the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, which promotes financial literacy and economic empowerment; The Sigma Beta Club Foundation, which focuses on youth development programs and launching at Conclave Tampa-The Crescent Podcast, the official audio platform of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., created to illuminate the principles of brotherhood, scholarship and service.
The Honored Class of 2025
“We’re excited to welcome this class of honorary members of the Phi Beta Sigma Brotherhood,” declared Hon. Bro. Chris V. Rey, J.D., the 36th International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. This exceptional group of honorary members represents the diversity of excellence that Phi Beta Sigma celebrates, spanning entertainment, education, athletics, ministry, and entrepreneurship.
- Dr. Howard Fuller – a distinguished civil rights activist and education reform advocate, brings decades of public service and educational leadership to the brotherhood. As Distinguished Professor of Education and Founder/Director of the Institute for the Transformation of Learning at Marquette University, Dr. Fuller champions educational equity and empowers families to secure quality education for their children.
- Edward “Special Ed” Archer – the legendary hip-hop icon and philanthropist, made his mark in 1989 with classics like “I Got It Made” and “I’m The Magnificent.” Over three decades, his influence has extended beyond music to television, film, and producing for legendary artists including Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.
- Leon Robinson – the multi-talented actor, singer, producer, and director, has captivated audiences through iconic roles in “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” and “Above the Rim.” As lead vocalist for Leon & The Peoples and through his production company Motion Mob Films, he continues to shape entertainment culture.
- Dr. George Koonce – NFL Super Bowl Champion and current Athletic Director, stands as one of only two players in Green Bay Packers’ 100-year history to earn a PhD. Known as “The Doctor of Defense,” he serves on the NFL Player Engagement Advisory Board and finds purpose in shaping the next generation of scholars.
- Fred Hammond – the Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and architect of Urban Praise & Worship, has revolutionized gospel music over 35 years. His exceptional songwriting, arranging, and production skills, combined with powerful vocals, have created a phenomenon that transformed the genre.
- Dr. John K. Pierre – Chancellor of Southern University Law Center, has devoted his career to molding lawyer leaders and championing innovation. Under his leadership, SULC has thrived as a global legal institution recognized for diversity, world-class faculty, and racial justice efforts.
- Dave “Unk” Huie – entrepreneur and philanthropist, founded VIOK Marketing Group in 2016, transforming it into a powerhouse agency serving A-list celebrities, top-tier athletes, and Fortune 500 CEOs. As founding partner of the DADA & Erika Lyn Huie Downs Foundation, he exemplifies the fraternity’s service commitment.
- Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. – pastor, public servant, and thought leader, serves as President and CEO of Corporate Community Connections, Inc. With over 30 years of ministry experience and as author of 12 books including bestsellers “Say Yes to No Debt,” he champions financial empowerment and spiritual growth through his SiriusXM radio show “For Your Soul.”
Looking at this distinguished class, you see the full spectrum of Black excellence…I wonder what they’ll do next.
Photo Credit: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Photographer: Antoinne Duane Jones