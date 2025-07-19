Tanya Katerí Hernández unmasks Latino anti-Black attitudes

A few weeks ago, a young Latina was reading Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality. According to the author, Tanya Katerí Hernández, the concept of racial innocence refers to the idea that Latinos are somehow “exempt” from racism — an assumption she argues is dangerously inaccurate. As the second-largest ethnic group in the United States, Afro-Latinos are vital in any effort to dismantle systemic racism.

Hernández, who is the Archibald R. Murray Professor of Law and Anti-Discrimination Law at Fordham University, explores the motivations and insights behind her timely and thought-provoking work in a conversation with rolling out, that we have converted to a Q&A format.

What was your purpose in writing Racial Innocence?

As an Afro-Latina, I’ve had the unfortunate “privilege” to be privy to the seeming schizophrenia of Latino racial attitudes — where assertions of being a racially mixed population immune to racism coexist with very problematic anti-Black attitudes. When I began observing how judges and juries were confused by allegations of Latino anti-Black racism in discrimination lawsuits, I felt compelled to bring my life experiences into the analysis of these cases.

How long did the book take to write, and what was your research process?

Like much of my work, the research was fundamentally interdisciplinary. I began by excavating and mapping cases of Latino anti-Black discrimination—revealed in lawsuits related to the workplace, housing, education, recreation, criminal justice, and family life. I then scoured news media and social platforms for unreported examples of bias and interviewed stakeholders with firsthand knowledge of these issues. Lifting up the voices behind these hidden stories became more than an academic pursuit — it became my small contribution to social justice. The research took a lifetime, but the writing process itself spanned approximately two years.

What do you hope readers will take away from the book?

I hope the book contributes meaningfully to global racial literacy and builds a platform for more effective social change. People often don’t realize that Latino life is shaped not only by Hispanic ethnic identity but also by how African features racialize individuals as Black. The lived experience of Afro-Latinos in the United States is more aligned with African Americans than with White or “other” Latinos.

She emphasized that Afro-Latinos — those who identify as both Black and Latino — are disproportionately impacted by poverty, unemployment, undereducation, and residential segregation. Hernández also underscores that the internal disregard for Blackness within Latino communities perpetuates the marginalization of both Afro-Latinos and African Americans.

Through Racial Innocence, Hernández offers an urgent and necessary invitation to interrogate racial dynamics often swept under the rug, even in communities long seen as marginalized themselves.

For more information on the book, visit: https://racialinnocence. wordpress.com