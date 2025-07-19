Your weekend streaming guide brings thrills and family fun

Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or gearing up for a weekend binge, the July 19-20 streaming lineup is stacked with thrilling reboots, emotional documentaries and pop culture throwbacks. Plus there’s a dose of family fun hitting theaters that’ll make everyone happy.

Your weekend just got a whole lot more entertaining. From psychological dramas that’ll keep you on the edge of your couch to nostalgic reboots that hit different as an adult, this weekend’s offerings have something for every mood and moment.

Here’s your curated watchlist for a weekend that balances scares, laughs and everything in between.

Netflix drops psychological drama gold

Netflix debuts Untamed, a new limited series that’s already drawing buzz for its gripping story and raw performances. This psychological drama unpacks themes of survival and trauma in a remote wilderness setting, blending character-driven tension with absolutely stunning cinematography.

If you’re a fan of Yellowjackets or The Wilds, this one’s going straight to the top of your queue. The series doesn’t rely on cheap thrills — instead, it builds genuine suspense through character development and atmospheric storytelling that’ll stick with you long after the credits roll.

Just in time for a midsummer scare, the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot hits Netflix with a darker, more psychological edge. This fresh take on the classic 1997 horror film is reimagined for modern audiences with a more diverse cast, deeper backstories and a tech-savvy killer who knows how to use social media to his advantage.

Expect jump scares that actually make sense, mystery that keeps you guessing and nostalgic callbacks that don’t feel forced. It’s horror done right for a generation that grew up with smartphones and social media anxiety.

Sci-fi fans and music lovers get their fix

Trekkies, your weekend just got infinitely better. Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams onto Paramount+ this weekend, continuing the early adventures of Captain Pike, Spock and the USS Enterprise crew that we’ve all grown to love.

Known for its retro tone and self-contained episodes, this fan-favorite series balances action-packed adventures with the heartfelt sci-fi storytelling that made Star Trek legendary in the first place. Each episode feels like a complete journey while building toward bigger storylines.

Here’s a surprising weekend highlight — Billy Joel: The Sound of Soul on HBO Max explores the R&B and jazz roots behind the Piano Man’s biggest hits. This isn’t your typical music documentary. Featuring rare footage, interviews with musical legends and Joel himself, the doc reveals creative influences you probably never knew existed.

The documentary peels back the curtain on how soul and jazz shaped some of the most recognizable songs in American music history. Even if you think you know Billy Joel’s story, this one will surprise you.

True crime obsession continues

Streaming platforms continue feeding our true crime addiction with several chilling new releases this weekend. One standout is Gone in Plain Sight, a multi-part docuseries exploring unexplained disappearances across the U.S.

What makes this series different is its focus on how social media and law enforcement intersect in missing persons cases. It’s fascinating and terrifying to see how online activity can both help and complicate investigations in ways we never imagined just a decade ago.

The series doesn’t sensationalize tragedy — instead, it provides thoughtful analysis of how technology has changed the landscape of criminal investigation and public involvement in missing persons cases.

Family fun hits the big screen

For family-friendly entertainment that gets everyone off the couch, The Smurfs Movie hits theaters this weekend in a colorful animated adventure. This reboot brings new songs, fresh laughs and plenty of nostalgia without relying too heavily on references adults will get but kids won’t.

Whether you’re bringing actual children or just want to relive childhood memories, this Smurfs adventure delivers pure, light-hearted joy. Sometimes you need entertainment that doesn’t require emotional investment or complex plot analysis — just good old-fashioned fun.

The animation is gorgeous, the voice acting is spot-on and the story manages to feel both familiar and fresh. It’s the kind of movie that reminds you why animated family films became classics in the first place.

Your weekend entertainment is sorted. Whether you’re in the mood for psychological thrills, nostalgic scares, space adventures or family fun, this lineup has something that’ll make your couch time worthwhile. The hardest part will be deciding what to watch first.