How Eileen Fulton ruled daytime TV until death at 91

Eileen Fulton, who portrayed the memorable Lisa Miller on CBS’s As the World Turns for nearly five decades, passed away on July 14 in Asheville, North Carolina. The actress was 91 years old. Her family confirmed her death, noting that she had experienced declining health in recent months.

The veteran performer earned her place in television history as one of daytime’s most enduring characters. When Fulton first stepped onto the As the World Turns set in 1960, producers had planned for her character to appear in just a three-month storyline. Instead, she became an integral part of the show’s fabric, remaining with the series until its final episode aired on September 17, 2010.

From small-town beginnings to New York dreams

Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty on September 13, 1933, in Asheville, North Carolina, the future star discovered her passion for performing early in life. Her professional acting career began with a role in The Lost Colony, an outdoor drama performed in Manteo, North Carolina.

In 1956, she made the pivotal decision to pursue her dreams in New York City. While studying under renowned acting teachers Sanford Meisner and Lee Strasberg, she supported herself through modeling work and selling hats at Macy’s department store. It was during this transformative period that she adopted the stage name Eileen Fulton, a choice that would soon become synonymous with daytime television excellence.

Breaking barriers in daytime drama

Fulton‘s portrayal of Lisa Miller revolutionized daytime television. Her character challenged conventional soap opera archetypes, bringing complexity and depth to a role that could have been one-dimensional. Audiences responded enthusiastically to her nuanced performance, making Lisa Miller one of the most recognized characters in soap opera history.

The actress’s impact extended beyond As the World Turns when CBS created Our Private World in 1965, a primetime spinoff featuring her character. Though the series ran for only four months with twice-weekly episodes, it demonstrated the network’s confidence in Fulton’s ability to draw viewers across different time slots.

Recognition for a lifetime of achievement

Throughout her remarkable career, Fulton received numerous accolades acknowledging her contributions to daytime television. The Soap Opera Digest Awards presented her with an Editor’s Award in 1991, recognizing her exceptional work and dedication to the genre.

Her most prestigious honor came in 2004 when she received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition celebrated not just her longevity in the industry but also her influence on generations of soap opera actors and the millions of viewers who welcomed her into their homes daily.

A versatile performer beyond television

While television audiences knew her best as Lisa Miller, Fulton demonstrated her versatility across multiple entertainment mediums. Her film credits included a role in the 1960 drama Girl of the Night, where she appeared alongside Anne Francis.

Broadway audiences witnessed her theatrical talents in productions of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf and The Fantasticks. She also embraced the intimate atmosphere of cabaret performance, showcasing her singing abilities in venues throughout New York City.

Fulton’s creative expression extended to the written word as well. She authored two memoirs that offered insights into her life and career, along with several mystery novels that revealed another facet of her artistic abilities.

Final years and lasting legacy

After dedicating nearly 60 years to her craft, Fulton retired in 2019 and returned to her North Carolina roots, settling in Black Mountain. Her decision to step away from the spotlight marked the end of an era for daytime television fans who had grown up watching her performances.

Fulton leaves behind her brother Charles and her niece Katherine, who will remember her not just as a television icon but as a beloved family member. A funeral service has been scheduled for August 9, 2025, allowing friends, family, and fans to pay their respects to a woman who transformed daytime television.

Her legacy extends far beyond the thousands of episodes she filmed or the awards she received. Eileen Fulton proved that soap opera performers could create complex, enduring characters that resonated with audiences for generations. Her work paved the way for future actors in the genre and demonstrated that daytime drama could produce performances as compelling as any primetime series.