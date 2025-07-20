Wild 5-goal thriller sees Pachuca stun Pumas at home

Pachuca pulled off a remarkable comeback victory at Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday afternoon, defeating Pumas 3-2 in an action-packed Liga MX encounter. The visiting Tuzos overcame an early deficit to secure their second consecutive win of the 2025 Apertura season.

The match delivered non-stop entertainment for fans, featuring five goals, multiple lead changes, and several near-misses that kept spectators on edge throughout the 90 minutes. Pumas, desperate to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Santos, started strongly but couldn’t maintain their advantage against the resilient visitors.

Early fireworks set the tone

The home side struck first through new signing Álvaro Angulo in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a deflected ball from Pablo Bennevendo to fire home powerfully. The early goal sent the university faithful into raptures and suggested Pumas might finally deliver the home performance their supporters craved.

Pachuca responded quickly, however, with Alan Bautista pouncing on a goalkeeping error by Rodrigo Parra in the 17th minute. The young Pumas keeper attempted to clear the ball but mistimed his effort, allowing Bautista to tap into an empty net for the equalizer.

Jorge Ruvalcaba restored the home team’s lead just 10 minutes later, latching onto a precise through ball from Adalberto Carrasquilla. The forward split two Pachuca defenders before unleashing a powerful strike past Carlos Moreno to make it 2-1.

Second half belongs to Pachuca

The visitors emerged from halftime with renewed determination and found their reward almost immediately. Jhonder Cádiz capitalized on another defensive miscue in the 31st minute, heading home after Parra’s poor clearance left the goal exposed. The Colombian striker’s second goal of the season brought Pachuca level once again.

The decisive moment arrived in the 69th minute when Francisco Togni, who had entered as a substitute just eight minutes earlier, collected a loose ball outside the penalty area. The midfielder’s thunderous strike left Parra with no chance, despite the goalkeeper’s full-stretch dive.

Missed opportunities haunt Pumas

The home side’s frustration grew as chance after chance went begging in the final stages. Guillermo Martínez came agonizingly close with a powerful header that Moreno brilliantly saved, while Santiago López saw his late effort deflected wide.

Pumas dominated possession in the closing minutes and created several promising situations during six minutes of added time. However, their inability to convert these opportunities ultimately cost them dearly. The university squad’s finishing woes continued from their season-opening loss, leaving coach Efraín Juárez with serious concerns about his team’s attacking efficiency.

Key performers shine for visitors

Carlos Moreno emerged as Pachuca’s hero between the posts, producing several crucial saves to preserve his team’s advantage. The goalkeeper’s performance proved especially vital during Pumas’ late surge, denying multiple attempts that seemed destined for the net.

For the home side, Angulo showed glimpses of his potential in his debut, while Carrasquilla worked tirelessly to create opportunities. However, their efforts weren’t enough to prevent a second consecutive defeat to start the campaign.

Tactical adjustments fall short

Both coaches made multiple substitutions attempting to influence the match’s outcome. Juárez introduced Pedro Vite for his Mexican soccer debut and later brought on Santiago López and Pablo Monroy, searching for an equalizer. Meanwhile, Jaime Lozano’s changes proved more effective, with Togni’s introduction providing the match-winning moment.

The result leaves Pumas still searching for their first points of the season, while Pachuca builds momentum with back-to-back victories. The Tuzos’ impressive start continues following their 3-0 triumph over Monterrey on opening day.

Looking ahead for both teams

Pumas face a quick turnaround with an away match against Querétaro looming, where they’ll desperately seek to kickstart their season. The university side’s home struggles, particularly their defensive lapses and finishing problems, require urgent attention from the coaching staff.

Pachuca, riding high on confidence, will aim to maintain their perfect start when they return to action. The visitors demonstrated resilience and clinical finishing, qualities that suggest they could challenge for top honors this season.

The contrasting fortunes of these two traditional Mexican football powers highlighted the fine margins in top-level soccer, where momentum shifts and individual moments can determine outcomes in thrilling fashion.