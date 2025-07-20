Josh Lucas marries in exclusive 2-person Vatican wedding

Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo have officially become husband and wife in one of the most exclusive wedding venues in the world. The couple exchanged vows inside Vatican City on July 18, marking their union with a deeply religious ceremony at the heart of the Catholic Church. The private celebration represented a culmination of careful planning and special permissions required to host a wedding within the walls of the world’s smallest sovereign state.

The 54-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of young John Dutton in “Yellowstone,” and the 34-year-old ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist shared glimpses of their special day through social media posts that revealed the intimate nature of their Vatican celebration.

The bride and groom’s elegant attire

For her walk down the aisle, Ruffalo chose a romantic lace corset gown paired with a traditional veil and stiletto sandals. She wore her hair long and loose, creating an effortlessly elegant bridal look. Lucas complemented his bride in a classic black suit with a coordinating tie.

The couple posed for photos throughout Vatican City, with one memorable image capturing Ruffalo holding a white umbrella against the historic backdrop of the holy city. The wedding photos showcased both the grandeur of their chosen venue and the joy evident on the newlyweds’ faces.

From engagement to altar

The Vatican wedding comes just over a year after Lucas proposed to Ruffalo in June 2024. The “Sweet Home Alabama” star had announced their engagement with an emotional social media post featuring a video of Ruffalo’s tearful reaction at a restaurant following his proposal.

Their relationship began two years before the engagement, with Lucas crediting Ruffalo for transforming his life in profound ways. The actor, who has appeared in films including “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Psycho,” and “Ford v Ferrari,” as well as the Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale,” found love again with the Los Angeles weather anchor.

Planning the Vatican wedding

Organizing a wedding at Vatican City requires extensive coordination and special permissions. Ruffalo acknowledged the complexity of their wedding planning in her social media posts, expressing gratitude to their wedding planning team for navigating the intricate process of arranging a ceremony within the Vatican walls.

The meteorologist took several weeks off from her duties at ABC7 to prepare for and celebrate the wedding. She had announced her temporary leave on July 10 during a weather forecast, telling viewers she would be away for a few weeks.

Celebrity congratulations pour in

Fellow actors and friends quickly offered their congratulations to the newlyweds. Walton Goggins, Lucas’s co-star from various projects including “The White Lotus,” shared his excitement for the couple on social media, calling the marriage “the good stuff.”

The wedding represents a new chapter for Lucas, who was previously married to writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. The former couple shares a son, Noah Rev, born in 2012.

A meaningful location choice

The decision to marry at Vatican City reflects the couple’s commitment to their Catholic faith. Ruffalo specifically mentioned feeling blessed to receive the sacrament of marriage within the holy city, emphasizing the spiritual significance of their chosen venue. The ceremony location holds particular meaning for couples seeking to center their marriage around their religious beliefs and traditions.

Vatican City weddings remain relatively rare for non-Vatican residents, making the Lucas-Ruffalo ceremony particularly noteworthy. The couple’s ability to secure such a prestigious location speaks to both their dedication to their faith and the extensive planning that went into making their wedding vision a reality.

As the newlyweds begin their married life together, they carry with them the blessing of a ceremony performed in one of Christianity’s most sacred locations, surrounded by centuries of religious history and tradition.